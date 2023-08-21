Adults Are Binge Drinking and Using Marijuana More Than Ever, New Study Finds

People ages 35-50 reported record levels of binge drinking and marijuana use in 2022

By
Jordan Greene
Jordan Greene
Jordan Greene
Jordan Greene is Society and Culture writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared on TODAY.com, The Forward and The Daily Orange.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 21, 2023 05:41PM EDT
Drinking & marijuana use among all-time high study
A new study funded by the National Institutes of Health found that among adults aged 35 to 50 marijuana use in 2022 reached an all-time high. Photo:

Getty

Middle-aged adults are binge drinking and using marijuana more than ever.

Both binge drinking and marijuana use among adults ages 35 to 50 are at historic highs, according to a Monitoring the Future panel study  funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, part of the National Institutes of Health, and conducted by scientists at the University of Michigan’s Institute for Social Research, Ann Arbor.

“Substance use is not limited to teens and young adults, and these data help us understand how people use drugs across the lifespan,” says NIDA Director Nora Volkow, M.D. 

“Understanding these trends is a first step, and it is crucial that research continues to illuminate how substance use and related health impacts may change over time," she adds. "We want to ensure that people from the earliest to the latest stages in adulthood are equipped with up-to-date knowledge to help inform decisions related to substance use."

Researchers found that 29% of adults reported binge drinking in 2022, up from from 26% in 2021 and 25% in 2017.

Similarly, marijuana use among middle aged adults jumped to 28% in 2022, compared with 25% in 2021 and 17% in 2017.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“The value of surveys such as MTF is to show us how drug use trends evolve over decades and across development – from adolescence through adulthood,” says Megan Patrick, Ph.D., a research professor at the University of Michigan and principal investigator of the MTF panel study. 

“Behaviors and public perception of drug use can shift rapidly, based on drug availability and other factors. It’s important to track this so that public health professionals and communities can be prepared to respond,” she adds. 

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

Related Articles
vaccination
Do You Remember Which Arm Got Your Last Covid Shot? It Matters — and So Does the Timing of Your Booster
Blac Chyna Shows Off Her Muscles in Impressive New Workout Videos
Blac Chyna Shows Off Muscles in New Fitness Video After Dramatic Physical Transformation
olivia newton john and chloe lattanzi
Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Chloe Reveals 'Health Issues' Since Mom's Death: 'I Have Been Neglecting Myself'
Boris Kodjoe
'Station 19' Star Boris Kodjoe Undergoes Second Back Surgery in 10 Years: 'Super Painful All Day, Every Day'
Chris Hemsworth 'Sweating Off the Birthday Cake' With Boxing Workout.
Chris Hemsworth 'Sweating Off the Birthday Cake' with Shirtless Boxing Match
Al Roker Says He's 'Glad to be Alive' as He Celebrates 69th Birthday with His Family and First Grandchild
Al Roker Says He's 'Glad to Be Alive' as He Celebrates 69th Birthday with His Family and First Grandchild
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Take Ice Bath with Wellness Guru Wim Hof: 'It's Crazy!'
Meet the Baltimore Nurse TikToker Who Wants to Make Hot Flashes Sexy
Meet the Baltimore Nurse TikToker Who Wants to Make Hot Flashes Sexy
Amy Winehouse Mag Rollout, AMY WINEHOUSE AT THE JAZZ CAFE, LONDON, BRITAIN - 27 JAN 2004
Amy Winehouse's Never-Before-Seen Photos and Handwritten Notes Shared in Revealing New Book (Exclusive Excerpt)
Jonathan Van Ness Instagram
Jonathan Van Ness Reflects on Thinking They 'Destroyed' Their Life, Admits 'A Big Person Feeding That Narrative Was Me'
Claudia Oshry Lemme Event ULTA New York 05 17 23
Claudia Oshry in Tears Over Weight Gain, Admits She’s 'Not Ashamed' of Taking Ozempic Now
Woman pouring white wine
'Asian Glow' — or Turning Red from Alcohol — Can Signal Serious Health Risks
Cup of water
26 Million People Across the U.S. Have Harmful 'Forever Chemicals' in Their Drinking Water
Cancer Diagnosis' Are Rising in Younger Adults, New Study Finds
Cancer Diagnosis Rates Are Rising in Younger Adults in the U.S., New Study Finds
A technician works with bioreactors containing pig kidneys in a Micromatrix laboratory on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Eden Prairie, Minn.
Pig Kidney Transplanted in Brain-Dead Human Worked for More Than a Month, Researchers Say
Oysters served on a plate at restaurant
3 Dead, 1 Hospitalized from Flesh-Eating Bacteria Found in Raw Oysters and Saltwater