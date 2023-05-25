Bindi Irwin Shares Sweet Video of Daughter Grace Visiting the Great Barrier Reef

The cute video, shared by Bindi Irwin, includes a clip of Grace saying "Great Barrier Reef" while wearing a wetsuit

By Mary Elizabeth Andriotis
Published on May 25, 2023 02:01 PM
Bindi Irwin + Daughter Grace
Bindi Irwin and daughter Grace Warrior. Photo:

Bindi Irwin/Instagram

Bindi Irwin's daughter Grace Warrior is taking after her mom.

The 24-year-old conservationist shared a video to her Instagram Wednesday of her toddler visiting the Great Barrier Reef.

"'Welcome to the island. We love you!' — Grace 💙 @ladyelliotislandecoresort #TheGreatBarrierReef," Irwin captioned the post.

The video includes clips of Grace with dad Chandler Powell, 26, in the water, as well as the 2-year-old saying "Great Barrier Reef" while wearing a wetsuit.

In another clip, Grace is being carried on an inflatable tube by her dad, her uncle Robert, 19, and Luke Reavley of Australia Zoo Productions.

Earlier this year, Irwin also shared a video on Instagram about her history with endometriosis, a reproductive condition in which uterine tissue grows outside of the uterus, causing cramping and chronic pain.

The Crikey! It's The Irwins star, who initially revealed her diagnosis in March, said in the video that she had first started "noticing" symptoms when she was 14 years old, and she would often feel "extreme fatigue, nausea and pain." She said she had searched for years for answers, getting blood tests, CT scans and MRI ultrasounds, which did not show that she had the condition.

Powell praised Irwin for her strength throughout her struggle with endometriosis in a Mother's Day Instagram post.

"Happy Mother's Day❤️ Seeing your strength as you pushed through 10 years of pain to be the best mama to our daughter is something I'll admire forever," Powell wrote.

He continued, "I feel like I'm meeting you all over again watching your light come back as you continue to recover from your endometriosis surgery. You are amazing. I love you forever."

