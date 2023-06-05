Bindi Irwin Wishes Honors Parents' 31st Wedding Anniversary: ‘Love Like This Is Eternal

Bindi Irwin is celebrating her parents’ love.

On Sunday, the 24-year-old conservationist celebrated the 31st wedding anniversary of her dad, late “Crocodile Hunter” star Steve Irwin, and mom Terri Irwin, 58, in a sweet Instagram post.

“A love like this is eternal. Happy Anniversary to my extraordinary parents,” Irwin captioned the throwback photo, which showed Steve and Terri with their arms around each other while standing against a truck on a beach.

Irwin’s mom smiles to the camera in the pic as her husband — who died in 2006 after being stung by a stingray in Batt Reef, Australia — leans one arm against the truck door. While it’s unclear when and where the photo was taken, the couple lived together in Australia for 14 years after tying the knot in June 1992.

It’s not the first time mom-of-one Irwin has publicly celebrated her parents. On Mother’s Day in May, she shared another old family photo with the caption “Happy Mother’s Day to my gorgeous, strong, kind, loving, thoughtful mama. I’m grateful every day to be on this adventure of life with you.”

This time the adorable snap appeared to include Irwin herself, held by her mom in a car as her late father showed off his famous skills with animals and entertained his daughter with a Tawny frogmouth bird.



Irwin has previously shared her excitement at becoming a mother herself, after giving birth to her first child, daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell in March 2021.

In June 2021, she told PEOPLE of the "extraordinary" bond that she's already created with her newborn. "When we first got her home, it's as if she's always been with us," she told PEOPLE. "It's a really strange feeling when you can't remember what your life was like before this beautiful little person. I never knew love like this before."

Bindi Irwin with her dad Steve Irwin. Newspix/Getty

Irwin shared the news of Grace Warrior’s birth on Instagram in a heartfelt post, "March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. ❤️"

In May, the Crikey! It's The Irwins star, also opened up to PEOPLE about her daughter at a gala dinner honoring her late father

"She just loves wildlife, and she gets so excited to learn more," Bindi said at the event, held at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. "She knows so many animal names. It is unreal. I mean, I guess it runs in the family."

Noting how Grace's "favorite now is dinosaurs," the proud mom continued, "She just talks about all these different dinosaur names that we don't know how she knows them all."

Bindi added: "It's really remarkable to see how passionate she is about the natural world."

