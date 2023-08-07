Bindi Irwin Shows Daughter Grace Twinning in Khakis with Uncle Robert Irwin and Dad Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin's little girl is keeping all her loved ones on their toes.

The Crikey! It's The Irwins star, 25, shared photos on Instagram Sunday of daughter Grace Warrior, 2, running around with her "Dada and Funcle" as they all sported their signature khaki uniforms.

The sweet photos show the toddler racing as Bindi's husband, Chandler Powell, and brother Robert Irwin, 19, try to keep up.

"Pure JOY. Dada and Funcle #appreciation post," Bindi captioned the shots.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last week, Bindi posted an adorable Instagram Reel that showed her attending a staff meeting at Australia Zoo in Queensland, Australia, along with Grace — who provided the staff with some inspirational words about koalas.

The video began with Grace sitting in a car seat with her stuffed elephant, asking her mother if they could "do a staff meeting.”

"Sure we can go to the staff meeting," Bindi replied, before the Reel cut to a shot of her talking to the camera in her Australia Zoo uniform. “We are very excited because today Grace requested to come to our staff meeting,” she said, adding “So she’s joining us in the crocoseum to say a few words.”

The Reel then cut to Irwin addressing a group of zoo staff, while holding her daughter in her arms. “Hi everybody, do you want to say hi?” Irwin asked Grace, who replied into the microphone with an adorable “Hiiiiiii.”

“Did you want to say, ‘Thank you for your hard work?’” she asked her daughter who then repeated the words. “These school holidays were crazy busy and you guys handled things so effortlessly. So thank you!” Irwin continued addressing the team as Grace interjected, “And koalas.”

“Yeah koala. And koalas are great too,” Irwin added with a laugh.