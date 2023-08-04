Bindi Irwin's Daughter Grace Attends "Staff Meeting" at Australia Zoo — See The Video!

“To be honest, it’s Grace who runs the zoo and makes all the big decisions,” Irwin joked in the video

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 4, 2023 12:03PM EDT
Bindi Irwin's Daughter Grace Attends "Staff Meeting" At Australia Zoo
Photo:

bindisueirwin/Instagram

Bindi Irwin’s daughter is following in her footsteps.

On Friday, the Crikey! It's The Irwins star, 25, posted an adorable Instagram Reel that showed her attending a staff meeting at Australia Zoo in Queensland, Australia along with her 2-year-old daughter Grace — who provided the staff with some inspirational words about koalas.

The video began with Grace sitting in a car seat with her stuffed elephant, asking her mother if they could "do a staff meeting.”

"Sure we can go to the staff meeting," Irwin replied, before the Reel cut to a shot of her talking to the camera in her Australia Zoo uniform. “We are very excited because today Grace requested to come to our staff meeting,” she said, adding “So she’s joining us in the crocoseum to say a few words.”

Irwin then joked about her daughter's important role at the zoo.

“To be honest, it’s Grace who runs the zoo and makes all the big decisions,” she said, as the video showed her carrying Grace into the venue and waving at the camera from the stands. “This is the cutest,” Irwin added.

The Reel then cut to Irwin addressing a group of zoo staff, while holding her daughter in her arms. “Hi everybody, do you want to say hi?,” Irwin asked Grace, who replied into the microphone with an adorable “Hiiiiiii.” Her sweet greeting prompted many “awwws” from the audience.

Bindi Irwin's Daughter Grace Attends "Staff Meeting" At Australia Zoo
Bindi Irwin waves at the camera as she sits with 2-year-old daughter Grace at the zoo's crocoseum.

bindisueirwin/Instagram

“Did you want to say, ‘Thank you for your hard work?,’” she asked her daughter who then repeated the words. “These school holidays were crazy busy and you guys handled things so effortlessly. So thank you!,” Irwin continued addressing the team as Grace interjected, “And koalas.”

“Yeah koala. And koalas are great too,” Irwin added with a laugh. “And that’s about it, I think. Grace has pretty much covered it. So we love you guys and have a lovely afternoon.” 

The conservationist and Australia Zoo staff member also shared a little more about the mother-daughter trip in the post's caption.

“Grace requested to come to our #AustraliaZoo staff meeting with us and gave a fabulous update on koalas. 🐨,” she wrote.

Bindi Irwin's Daughter Grace Attends "Staff Meeting" At Australia Zoo
Bindi Irwin's daughter Grace says a few words on the microphone during the meeting alongside her mother.

bindisueirwin/Instagram

“She’s also been saying ‘thank you for your hard word’ to everyone since the meeting and it makes us laugh every time,” Irwin continued. “I love getting to share life with Grace and I feel so lucky to be her mama. ❤️”

And it seems Grace's appearance at the zoo had an impact on staff. "Thank you for your leadership Grace!💕" Australia Zoo wrote in the comments section of the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The cute mother-daughter moment comes after Irwin celebrated her 25th birthday earlier this month. She marked the birthday by sharing photos on social media that featured her daughter, husband Chandler Powell, mother Terri Irwin and brother Robert Irwin, 19.

"T w e n t y • f i v e," she began her caption. "Today is my birthday, but most importantly it's another day to love this sweetheart family of mine."

"If you need me, I'll likely be reading 'little yellow bee' on repeat," she joked. "Thank you for the lovely birthday messages."

Related Articles
'Teen Mom' 's Gary Shirley Shares Rare Photo of Daughters Emilee and Leah on First Day of School
'Teen Mom' 's Gary Shirley Shares Rare Photo of Daughters Emilee and Leah on First Day of School
James Van Der Beek and daughter wash RV.
James Van Der Beek Uses His Daughter to Clean RV at a 'Pit Stop' During Family Vacation
SoFi and PEOPLE host Brooklyn Lachey and Vanessa Lachey at their Taylor Swift pre-concert party at The Shay on August 03, 2023
Vanessa and Nick Lachey Enjoy Night Out with Daughter Brooklyn at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: 'Core Memory'
Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Photo of Taylor Swift Hugging Daughter Bianka, 6, at Concert: 'We Love You!'
Taylor Swift Hugs Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's Daughter Bianka, 6½, at Concert: 'We Love You!'
KhloÃ© Kardashian's Son Tatum Enjoys Quality Time with Cousin Dream at His First Birthday Party
Khloé Kardashian's Son Tatum Enjoys Quality Time with Cousin Dream After Celebrating His First Birthday
Jason and Kylie Kelce Share Hilarious Comeback Video for Parenting Critics: 'Today Was Basic Commands' https://www.instagram.com/stories/kykelce/3161422194600840851/
Jason and Kylie Kelce Share Hilarious Comeback Video for Parenting Critics: 'Today Was Basic Commands'
chrissy teigen miles feeding wren
Chrissy Teigen Reveals 'Incredible Surrogate' Is Pumping for Wren, Shares Sweet Photo of Miles Feeding Brother
Dance with Qai Qai
Serena Williams Launches New Kids' Show Inspired by Daughter's Doll, 'Dance with Qai Qai' (Exclusive)
Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio attends MTV's Jersey Shore Family Vacation NYC Premiere Party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on August 02, 2023 in New York City.
Pauly D Says His Girlfriend and 10-Year-Old Daughter 'FaceTime Every Five Minutes' (Exclusive)
Jessie James Decker's Sister Sydney Welcomes Baby Boy Three Months After Flight Cleaning Drama
Jessie James Decker's Sister Sydney Welcomes Baby Boy Three Months After Flight Cleaning Drama
amanda stanton pregnant
'Bachelor' Alum Amanda Stanton Is Pregnant with Baby No. 3, Her First with Husband Michael Fogel
Gracie McGraw, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Audrey McGraw and Maggie McGraw
Tim McGraw's Daughters Turned Him Down After He Asked to Collab on Song: 'Ain't Singing with You'
Jennifer Hudson Opens Up About Raising a Black Teen Son and the 'Many Layers He Has to Learn'
Jennifer Hudson Opens Up About Raising a Black Teen Son and the 'Many Layers He Has to Learn'
Kaley Cuoco 05 04 23 Matilda 08 02 23
Kaley Cuoco Celebrates 4 Months of Baby Daughter Matilda with Sweet Post — See the Photo!
Jenna Bush Hager, Instagram, son Hal
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Son Hal's Reaction After She Said He was 'Cut Out of My Tummy' on 4th Birthday
Kelly Ripa's Stunning Daughter Lola, 16, Joins Her on the Red Carpet
Kelly Ripa Cringes That She Made 'Eye Contact' with Daughter Lola When She Walked In on Parents Having Sex