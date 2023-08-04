Bindi Irwin's Daughter Grace Attends "Staff Meeting" at Australia Zoo — See The Video!

Bindi Irwin’s daughter is following in her footsteps.

On Friday, the Crikey! It's The Irwins star, 25, posted an adorable Instagram Reel that showed her attending a staff meeting at Australia Zoo in Queensland, Australia along with her 2-year-old daughter Grace — who provided the staff with some inspirational words about koalas.

The video began with Grace sitting in a car seat with her stuffed elephant, asking her mother if they could "do a staff meeting.”

"Sure we can go to the staff meeting," Irwin replied, before the Reel cut to a shot of her talking to the camera in her Australia Zoo uniform. “We are very excited because today Grace requested to come to our staff meeting,” she said, adding “So she’s joining us in the crocoseum to say a few words.”

Irwin then joked about her daughter's important role at the zoo.

“To be honest, it’s Grace who runs the zoo and makes all the big decisions,” she said, as the video showed her carrying Grace into the venue and waving at the camera from the stands. “This is the cutest,” Irwin added.

The Reel then cut to Irwin addressing a group of zoo staff, while holding her daughter in her arms. “Hi everybody, do you want to say hi?,” Irwin asked Grace, who replied into the microphone with an adorable “Hiiiiiii.” Her sweet greeting prompted many “awwws” from the audience.

Bindi Irwin waves at the camera as she sits with 2-year-old daughter Grace at the zoo's crocoseum. bindisueirwin/Instagram

“Did you want to say, ‘Thank you for your hard work?,’” she asked her daughter who then repeated the words. “These school holidays were crazy busy and you guys handled things so effortlessly. So thank you!,” Irwin continued addressing the team as Grace interjected, “And koalas.”

“Yeah koala. And koalas are great too,” Irwin added with a laugh. “And that’s about it, I think. Grace has pretty much covered it. So we love you guys and have a lovely afternoon.”

The conservationist and Australia Zoo staff member also shared a little more about the mother-daughter trip in the post's caption.

“Grace requested to come to our #AustraliaZoo staff meeting with us and gave a fabulous update on koalas. 🐨,” she wrote.

Bindi Irwin's daughter Grace says a few words on the microphone during the meeting alongside her mother. bindisueirwin/Instagram

“She’s also been saying ‘thank you for your hard word’ to everyone since the meeting and it makes us laugh every time,” Irwin continued. “I love getting to share life with Grace and I feel so lucky to be her mama. ❤️”

And it seems Grace's appearance at the zoo had an impact on staff. "Thank you for your leadership Grace!💕" Australia Zoo wrote in the comments section of the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The cute mother-daughter moment comes after Irwin celebrated her 25th birthday earlier this month. She marked the birthday by sharing photos on social media that featured her daughter, husband Chandler Powell, mother Terri Irwin and brother Robert Irwin, 19.

"T w e n t y • f i v e," she began her caption. "Today is my birthday, but most importantly it's another day to love this sweetheart family of mine."

"If you need me, I'll likely be reading 'little yellow bee' on repeat," she joked. "Thank you for the lovely birthday messages."