Bindi Irwin and Her Family Enjoy a Magical 'Snow Day' in Australia

“It's snowing in Tasmania today and we are very happy,” the wildlife conservationist said in the adorable video

Published on July 8, 2023 03:40PM EDT
Bindi Irwin, daughter Grace and husband Chandler Powell enjoy a snow day together in Tasmania.

Bindi Irwin/Instagram

Bindi Irwin and her family are walking in a winter wonderland!

The wildlife conservationist, 24, documented a “snow day” with her daughter Grace, mom Terri Irwin and husband Chandler Powell in a sweet Instagram Reel.

“It’s snowing in Tasmania today and we are very happy,” Bindi said in the video.

The daughter of the late Steve Irwin and her family couldn’t stop smiling and expressing their awe at the snow — and the beautiful Australian scenery it covered.

“Wee!” 2-year-old Grace said as she walked across a snowy bridge.

“Should we be penguins?” Bindi asked her daughter and mom as the trio waddled single-file across another snow-covered path.

The toddler provided some adorable commentary in the reel, observing the snow “falling on dada” and her mom’s hair. The little one also felt the snowflakes landing on her own nose “like a snowman.”

Powell, 26, also chatted with his daughter in the sweet video, saying, “here we go buddy,” as the duo carefully crossed a snow-covered bridge together.

“Snow #adventures in Tasmania …” the Bindi: The Jungle Girl captioned the family video, which she also shared to her Instagram Story alongside the text, “Tap to watch our snow day.”

Bindi included a sweet snapshot of herself and Grace posing by snow-covered trees in the reel. She first shared the adorable mother-daughter photo on her feed last month, which she captioned, “Snowflakes in our hair, love in our hearts.”

The conservationist frequently posts family photos — and sweet snapshots of her daughter — on Instagram.

Earlier this year, she shared an adorable moment of Grace following in her mom's animal-loving footsteps. She posted a throwback photo of herself as a child posing with her arm resting on a tortoise, which was then followed by a similar image of Grace.

Conservationist Bindi Irwin and daughter Grace pose similarly next to a tortoise.

Along with the sweet side-by-side comparison with her daughter, Bindi also shared another throwback photo — this time of Grace as a newborn.

“Holding my newborn daughter, wondering if she'll love wildlife like I did growing up,” she wrote alongside the post.

