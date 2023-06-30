Bindi Irwin and Daughter Grace, 2, Enjoy Snowy Nature Walk in New Photo: 'Snowflakes in Our Hair'

The conservationist took her 2-year-old daughter out for a snowy stroll in a sweet new photo shared to Instagram

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 30, 2023 11:23AM EDT
Bindi Irwin, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell
Photo:

bindisueirwin/Instagram

Bindi Irwin and her little girl are soaking up the snowy weather!

The wildlife conservationist, 24, shared an adorable photo on Thursday featuring her and 2-year-old daughter Grace Warrior enjoying the outdoors together on a snowy day.

Irwin, who shares Grace with husband Chandler Powell, crouches down and smiles at her daughter as the pair stop for a photo on a snow-covered path.

Grace, holding a tiny giraffe toy, looks up at the camera while bundled for the chilly weather in a floral puffer coat and snow pants.

"Snowflakes in our hair, love in our hearts," Irwin captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

In May, Irwin shared a heartwarming video on her Instagram that begins with a photo of Irwin holding daughter Grace as a baby, along with the caption, "Holding my newborn daughter wondering if she'll love wildlife like I did growing up."

A throwback photo of Irwin soon appears, showing her as a child posing with her resting her arm on a tortoise, followed by a similar snap of Grace resting her head on a tortoise.

Bindi Irwin Enjoys Disney Day With Daughter Grace

Bindi Irwin Instagram

In the cute shot, Grace bears a striking resemblance to her mom as a little girl.

Powell and Irwin met in 2013, as teenagers, when Powell visited the Australia Zoo while on a trip for a wakeboarding competition.

They tied the knot in 2020, after five years of dating and welcomed daughter Grace in March 2021.

Related Articles
bindi irwin instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cs4wPGzBjZZ/?hl=en
Bindi Irwin's Daughter Grace, 2, Is Her Lookalike as She Recreates Childhood Photo of Her Mom
Bindi Irwin Enjoys Disney Day With Daughter Grace
Bindi Irwin Takes Daughter Grace to Disneyland for First Time: ‘Most Magical Place on Earth'
bindi irwin + fam, mothers day
Chandler Powell Shares Sweet Family Photo as He Celebrates Bindi Irwin on Mother's Day: 'You Are Amazing'
robert irwin and niece https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr3ocZ9JDQv/?hl=en
Robert Irwin Shares Adorable Mirror Selfie with 2-Year-Old Niece Grace Warrior: 'Uncle Life'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqO68M_p3CL/?hl=en. Bindi Irwin/Instagram ; BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Bindi Irwin attends the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards on June 02, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage)
Bindi Irwin Shares Sweet Photos from Daughter Grace's 'Garden Party' to Celebrate Her 2nd Birthday
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqLysu8vwzh/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D Bindi Irwin Celebrates Daughter's 3rd Birthday with Sweet Message: 'You Are the Sunshine That Fills Our Lives'
Bindi Irwin Celebrates Daughter's 2nd Birthday with Sweet Post: 'Being Your Mama Is the Best Part of My Life'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp0hZ0vPdZW/?hl=en chandlerpowell's profile picture chandlerpowell Verified The happiest moments are spent with my girls. Here’s to more memories like this❤️ 7h
Chandler Powell Says 'Happiest Moments' Are Spent with Wife Bindi Irwin and Daughter Grace Warrior
Irwin Family
Bindi Irwin Shares Adorable Photo of Her 'Khaki Crew' — and Daughter Grace Has Her Own Uniform!
bindi irwin anniversary
Bindi Irwin Celebrates 'Whirlwind of Love' with Husband Chandler Powell Ahead of Third Wedding Anniversary
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's Relationship Timeline
Grace Warrior, Bindi Irwin
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Share Sweet Clip of Daughter Grace Playing with Tortoise: Watch
Bindi Irwin shares pic of baby grace playing with dog and chicken
Bindi Irwin Shares Sweet Photos of Daughter Grace Playing with Her Dog and Chicken: 'Life Is Good'
Chandler Powell
Bindi Irwin's Husband Chandler Powell Goes Hiking with Baby Grace: 'Best Adventure Buddy in the World'
Bindi Irwin
Bindi Irwin Shares Adorable Video of Baby Grace Enjoying Her Breakfast Surrounded by Kangaroos
Bindi Irwin, Grace
Bindi Irwin Says Daughter Grace Loves Watching the Water Splash in Their 'Backyard' Australia Zoo
bindi Irwin and baby
Bindi Irwin Returns to Social Media with Sweet Photos of Baby Grace Warrior: 'Infinite Love'