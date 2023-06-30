Celebrity Parents Bindi Irwin and Daughter Grace, 2, Enjoy Snowy Nature Walk in New Photo: 'Snowflakes in Our Hair' The conservationist took her 2-year-old daughter out for a snowy stroll in a sweet new photo shared to Instagram By Georgia Slater Georgia Slater Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 30, 2023 11:23AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: bindisueirwin/Instagram Bindi Irwin and her little girl are soaking up the snowy weather! The wildlife conservationist, 24, shared an adorable photo on Thursday featuring her and 2-year-old daughter Grace Warrior enjoying the outdoors together on a snowy day. Irwin, who shares Grace with husband Chandler Powell, crouches down and smiles at her daughter as the pair stop for a photo on a snow-covered path. Grace, holding a tiny giraffe toy, looks up at the camera while bundled for the chilly weather in a floral puffer coat and snow pants. "Snowflakes in our hair, love in our hearts," Irwin captioned the post. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Bindi Irwin's Daughter Grace, 2, Is Her Lookalike as She Recreates Childhood Photo of Her Mom In May, Irwin shared a heartwarming video on her Instagram that begins with a photo of Irwin holding daughter Grace as a baby, along with the caption, "Holding my newborn daughter wondering if she'll love wildlife like I did growing up." A throwback photo of Irwin soon appears, showing her as a child posing with her resting her arm on a tortoise, followed by a similar snap of Grace resting her head on a tortoise. Bindi Irwin Instagram In the cute shot, Grace bears a striking resemblance to her mom as a little girl. Powell and Irwin met in 2013, as teenagers, when Powell visited the Australia Zoo while on a trip for a wakeboarding competition. They tied the knot in 2020, after five years of dating and welcomed daughter Grace in March 2021.