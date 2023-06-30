Bindi Irwin and Daughter Grace, 2, Enjoy Snowy Nature Walk in New Photo: 'Snowflakes in Our Hair'

Bindi Irwin and her little girl are soaking up the snowy weather!

The wildlife conservationist, 24, shared an adorable photo on Thursday featuring her and 2-year-old daughter Grace Warrior enjoying the outdoors together on a snowy day.

Irwin, who shares Grace with husband Chandler Powell, crouches down and smiles at her daughter as the pair stop for a photo on a snow-covered path.

Grace, holding a tiny giraffe toy, looks up at the camera while bundled for the chilly weather in a floral puffer coat and snow pants.

"Snowflakes in our hair, love in our hearts," Irwin captioned the post.

In May, Irwin shared a heartwarming video on her Instagram that begins with a photo of Irwin holding daughter Grace as a baby, along with the caption, "Holding my newborn daughter wondering if she'll love wildlife like I did growing up."

A throwback photo of Irwin soon appears, showing her as a child posing with her resting her arm on a tortoise, followed by a similar snap of Grace resting her head on a tortoise.

Bindi Irwin Instagram

In the cute shot, Grace bears a striking resemblance to her mom as a little girl.

Powell and Irwin met in 2013, as teenagers, when Powell visited the Australia Zoo while on a trip for a wakeboarding competition.

They tied the knot in 2020, after five years of dating and welcomed daughter Grace in March 2021.

