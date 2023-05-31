Bindi Irwin's Daughter Grace, 2, Is Her Lookalike as She Recreates Childhood Photo of Her Mom

In a video posted to Instagram, the conservationist shared a photo of Grace resting her head on a tortoise, similar to a childhood photo of Bindi

By Mary Elizabeth Andriotis
Published on May 31, 2023 05:29 PM
bindi irwin instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cs4wPGzBjZZ/?hl=en
Bindi and Grace Irwin. Photo:

bindi irwin/insatgram

Bindi Irwin's daughter is following in her mom's footsteps.

The 24-year-old conservationist posted a video on her Instagram Tuesday that begins with a photo of Irwin holding daughter Grace Warrior as a baby, along with the caption, "Holding my newborn daughter wondering if she'll love wildlife like I did growing up."

A throwback photo of Irwin soon appears, showing her as a child posing with her resting her arm on a tortoise, followed by a similar snap of Grace, 2, resting her head on a tortoise.

In the cute shot, Grace bears a striking resemblance to her mom as a little girl.

bindi irwin instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cs4wPGzBjZZ/?hl=en
Bindi Irwin holding baby daughter Grace Warrior.

bindi irwin/insatgram

Irwin's brother Robert, 19, shared his own wildlife-oriented video earlier this month, showing Grace watching her uncle feed an alligator.

“Meet Daisy the alligator as she enjoys her dinner 🐊,” Robert captioned his Instagram post.

When he explained in the video that “Grace is gonna watch feeding the alligators,” the toddler adorably responded, “Kachow," a catchphrase from the movie Cars (2006).

Irwin could be heard saying, “We’re gonna watch Uncle Robert and Dada feed the alligators,” referring to her husband and Grace’s dad, Chandler Powell. The camera then panned to Irwin holding Grace as they looked into the habitat, and the 2-year-old started counting out loud and wiggling her fingers.

“Grace is counting the alligators,” Robert said after jumping over the fence.

In between close-up shots of the alligator and its teeth, Robert tapped the water to lure Daisy out, so that he could feed her dinner.

“Give her a little pat on the tail,” said Robert as he explained that alligators’ “incredibly long tail” is a “real hindrance” on land, but is actually “the secret to their success” in water.

He continued, “They’re really sweet. My dad [Steve Irwin] called them frogs with shark teeth because that’s pretty much what they are."

Once Daisy returned to the water, Robert turned the camera to Bindi and her daughter and asked, “Grace, what did you think?”

“Love you, Daisy,” she responded.

