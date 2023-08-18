Bindi Irwin's Daughter Grace Plays Stylist in Sweet Family Photo: Making Sure We 'Look Our Best'

Irwin shares her 2-year-old daughter with husband Chandler Powell

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 18, 2023 12:22PM EDT
Bindi Irwin family photo at the zoo
Photo:

bindisueirwin/Instagram

Bindi Irwin's daughter is making sure her family is photo ready.

In an adorable photo series shared on the nature conservationist's Instagram, Irwin's 2-year-old daughter Grace holds a hairbrush as she stands between her grandma Terri Irwin, 59, and dad Chandler Powell, 26. Bindi, 25, snaps a photo as the four of them smile together.

"Grace has her hairbrush at the ready to make sure we all look our best," the proud mom wrote in the caption. "These are the little moments I will cherish for the rest of my life."

Earlier this week, Irwin shared a sweet photo to her Instagram Story of herself and her daughter as they admired the "world's magic" while sitting together on the forest floor. Wearing a green baseball cap and a khaki-colored shirt, Irwin held her daughter while they looked out at a nature scene.

"Admiring the world's magic with my sweet girl," she wrote across the photo, where the little girl sat on her mom's lap.

In March, Irwin posted photos from her daughter's second birthday party, writing in the caption "Garden party with our birthday girl. 💛."

In the first image, Grace wore a cute striped dress and floral bow, and held up a "Happy birthday" sign and a festive party hat.

In the other, she's shown positioned in front of a wall of trees, as she sat at a decorative table with Doug the Pug party favors and a massive cake to her side.

Prior to her birthday party, Bindi marked her daughter's birthday with a special message shared on Instagram.

"Our TWO year old girl! Happy Birthday to my whole world. 💗," she wrote alongside photos of herself, Powell, and Grace.

"Grace Warrior, you are the sunshine that fills our lives," the mom of one continued. "Every day I am amazed by your hundreds of words and smiles, fascination for the natural world/every animal you discover and your adventurous soul."

