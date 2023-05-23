Bindi Irwin Takes Daughter Grace to Disneyland for First Time: ‘Most Magical Place on Earth'

The Australian conservationist shared snaps of her 2-year-old daughter's milestone

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 23, 2023 08:50 AM
Bindi Irwin Enjoys Disney Day With Daughter Grace
Bindi Irwin and her family. Photo:

Bindi Irwin Instagram

Bindi Irwin’s daughter had a ball at the happiest place on earth. 

The Australian zookeeper, 26, and her husband Chandler Powell took their little girl Grace Warrior, 2, to Disneyland for the very first time, documenting the outing on their Instagram accounts over the weekend. 

“Our Disney princess visited the most magical place on Earth for the very first time. 💗 My. Heart,” the pair captioned the post which featured a compilation of photos and videos of the trio in the California theme park. 

In one sweet clip, Grace was seen waving as she sat on her dad’s lap for a ride on the water, while another showed her running as she explored the theme park.

The family also rode two iconic attractions — Dumbo The Flying Elephant and It’s A Small World — both of which appeared to have Grace mesmerized as she stared and pointed at different parts of the attraction. 

Another thing that captured Grace’s attention was a Mickey Mouse-shaped bubble blower. Powell, 26, held his daughter in his arms and laughed as bubbles flew out of the machine that Grace was holding and into the air. 

Grace wore a cream Minnie Mouse print sweater in the cute clip, and to pose for a picture with her mom and dad outside the Sleeping Beauty Castle in center of the theme park. 

in another pic, Irwin and Powell smiled at their daughter while she grinned at something in the distance in a pair of mustard yellow leggings and pink sneakers. 

Bindi Irwin Enjoys Disney Day With Daughter Grace
Bindi Irwin enjoys Disney day with daughter Grace.

Bindi Irwin Instagram


There was time for tea too during their trip, with Grace sporting a pink princess-style gown as she sat at a table and pretended to pour tea from a pot into a teacup. She then sweetly sipped from the tiny Beauty and the Beast-themed cup.

Irwin’s brother Robert was quick to show his appreciation for the adorable post, writing, "❤️❤️❤️❤️🥰,” in the comments section. 

Earlier this month, the conservationist, 19, posted a mirror selfie with his 2-year-old niece. In the sweet snapshot, Grace sat on top of her uncle's shoulders and they both smiled at the mirror while Irwin took the picture.

"Uncle life 😁," he captioned the post, which Bindi called, "The best!!" in the comments section. 

Bindi Irwin Enjoys Disney Day With Daughter Grace
Bindi Irwin enjoys Disney day with daughter Grace.

Bindi Irwin Instagram

On May 6, Bindi chatted with PEOPLE at a gala dinner honoring her late father Steve Irwin and opened up about Grace and her love of all things nature.

"She just loves wildlife, and she gets so excited to learn more," Bindi said at the event, held at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. "She knows so many animal names. It is unreal. I mean, I guess it runs in the family."

Noting how Grace's "favorite now is dinosaurs," the proud mom continued, "She just talks about all these different dinosaur names that we don't know how she knows them all."

Bindi added, "It's really remarkable to see how passionate she is about the natural world."

