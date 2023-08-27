Bindi Irwin Celebrates Mom Terri's Arrival to Instagram in Sweet Family Post

Terri Irwin is officially on Instagram!

Bindi Irwin celebrated her 59-year-old mom joining the social media platform with open arms and her own special Instagram post on Saturday.

“Celebrating because my gorgeous mama just joined Instagram! Go follow her 💛 @terriirwincrikey,” the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star wrote in the caption alongside a family photo featuring both Bindi and Terri, as well as brother Robert Irwin, Bindi’s husband Chandler Powell and their daughter Grace, 2.

In the snap, the family of five are all smiles as they pose in front of a jeep in their matching Australian Zoo khaki uniforms.

Terri commented on the post, “Thank you so much, Bindi! I appreciate all your help and getting share my journey here."

Bindi, 25, also marked the milestone moment with an adorable Polaroid of her and Terri in the outdoors, writing over the photo, “My beautiful mum joined Instagram. Go follow her @terriirwincrikey.”

Bindi Irwin/Instagram

For her first Instagram post, Terri shared a throwback black and white photo of her and her late husband Steve Irwin kissing with an iguana atop their heads.

“One crowded hour of glorious life is worth an age without a name,” she captioned the post. Bindi commented, “I love you so much. Welcome to Instagram, Mum. ❤️.”

Terri also reposted the post on her Instagram Story, writing, “Celebrating this adventure called life. Grateful to share the journey with you.”

In addition, she shared Bindi’s Instagram Story and the Australian Zoo’s post welcoming her to Instagram with a snap of her and her two kids holding a giant snake.



“Terri has joined Instagram! Head on over to @TerriIrwinCrikey and give her a follow for amazing adventures🐊,” the caption reads. Terri commented, “Thank you so much!”



Just last month, the Australian Zoo owner celebrated her 59th birthday, which Bindi paid tribute to with an touching Instagram post of the mother-daughter duo holding a reptile.

“Mum, HAPPY BIRTHDAY! You are the most extraordinary mama and now watching you become the very best grandmother, my heart is overflowing,” Bindi began.

“With each new year I love, admire, and appreciate more and more the remarkable woman you are,” she wrote, adding her thanks to Terri for her “incredible strength and guidance, thoughtful patience and encouragement, and above all - your unconditional love.”

She continued, “You do so much for our family, and for everyone around you. It’s amazing watching you effortlessly, selflessly care for others, wildlife, humans and our planet alike. I love celebrating YOU today and every day. Can’t wait to make this next year truly unforgettable, filled with family, and revelling in every joyful moment we share. I love you, every minute, for all of my days. ❤️."

