Bindi Irwin Celebrates Mom Terri Irwin's 59th Birthday: 'You Are the Most Extraordinary Mama'

"I love you, every minute, for all of my days,” the wildlife conservationist wrote to her mom in an emotional tribute

By Jenny Haward
Published on July 20, 2023 06:57AM EDT
Bindi Irwin pictured at Australia Zoo for her 18th Birthday celebrations along with her mother Terri Irwin
Bindi Irwin and Terri Irwin pictured at Australia Zoo for her 18th Birthday. Photo:

Matrix/GC Images

Bindi Irwin is sharing some special birthday words for her mom Terri Irwin.

On Thursday, the wildlife conservationist, 24, posted an emotional tribute to her mom on Instagram celebrating Terri’s 59th birthday alongside a sweet photo of the pair holding an animal. 

“Mum, HAPPY BIRTHDAY! You are the most extraordinary mama and now watching you become the very best grandmother, my heart is overflowing,” Bindi — who is mom to 2-year-old daughter Grace with husband Chandler Powell — began the touching post. 

“With each new year I love, admire, and appreciate more and more the remarkable woman you are,” she wrote, adding her thanks to Terri for her “incredible strength and guidance, thoughtful patience and encouragement, and above all - your unconditional love.”

The daughter of the late Steve Irwin continued, “You do so much for our family, and for everyone around you. It’s amazing watching you effortlessly, selflessly care for others, wildlife, humans and our planet alike. I love celebrating YOU today and every day. Can’t wait to make this next year truly unforgettable, filled with family, and revelling in every joyful moment we share. I love you, every minute, for all of my days. ❤️” 

As well as the lengthy Instagram note, Bindi also shared her love for Terri over several Instagram Story posts. In one, Bindi and her brother, Robert Irwin, smiled together as the two women gently held a turtle.

"Celebrating the best mama in the world. @robertirwinphotography and I love you so much," she wrote over the image.

Among other Instagram Story posts celebrating her mom's latest milestone, Bindi shared a sweet flashback photo of Terri and Steve — who tragically died in 2006 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray — smiling together as Terri held a baby kangaroo in her arms.

Bindi Irwin Celebrates Mom Terri Irwin's Birthday: 'You Are the Most Extraordinary Mama'
Bindi Irwin Celebrates Mom Terri Irwin's Birthday.

Bindi Irwin Instagram

The close mother and daughter often celebrate their bond on social media, with Bindi recently documenting a “snow day” with Terri, Grace and Powell, 26, in a sweet Instagram Reel.

“It’s snowing in Tasmania today and we are very happy,” Bindi said in the video. The family couldn’t stop smiling and expressing their awe at the snow — and the beautiful Australian scenery it covered.

“Wee!” 2-year-old Grace said as she walked across a snowy bridge. In a later shot from the Reel, Terri walked behind Bindi, who in turn walked behind her daughter — as the three generations of the family enjoyed the wintry weather.

“Should we be penguins?” Bindi asked her daughter and mom as the trio waddled single-file across another snow-covered path.

