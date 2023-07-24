Bindi Irwin Celebrates Her 25th Birthday by Reading with Daughter Grace: 'Sweetheart Family'

Bindi Irwin is ringing in her 25th year with a special someone — her daughter Grace!

On Sunday, the wildlife conservationist posted a sweet tribute to her adorable family on her Instagram, celebrating her 25th birthday. In the series of photos, Irwin sits with her 2-year-old daughter as they read together.

In another photo, Bindi poses with her husband Chandler Powell, Grace, her mother Terri Irwin and brother Robert Irwin, 19.

"T w e n t y • f i v e," she began her caption. "Today is my birthday, but most importantly it's another day to love this sweetheart family of mine."

"If you need me, I'll likely be reading 'little yellow bee' on repeat," she hilariously wrote. "Thank you for the lovely birthday messages."

On her Instagram Story, Bindi shared a cute family photo where the family of three pet a wild animal. Powell had his arm around Grace as she reached out a hand to touch the animal. "Birthday echidna cuddles," Bindi wrote on the photo.

Earlier this month, Powell and Bindi shared a video of their family as they traveled through a winter wonderland. “It’s snowing in Tasmania today and we are very happy,” Bindi said in the video as Grace, her mom Terri Irwin and her husband trekked through the snow.

Bindi Irwin/Instagram

The daughter of the late Steve Irwin and her family couldn’t stop smiling and expressing their awe at the snow — and the beautiful Australian scenery it covered.

“Wee!” 2-year-old Grace said as she walked across a snowy bridge.

“Should we be penguins?” Bindi asked her daughter and mom as the trio waddled across a snow-covered path.

The toddler adorably provided some commentary in the Reel as she observed the snow “falling on dada” and her mom’s hair. She also noticed that the snowflakes landing on her own nose “like a snowman.”