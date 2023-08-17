Bindi Irwin Admires the 'World's Magic' with Her 2-Year-Old Daughter Grace: 'My Sweet Girl'

The nature conservationist shares her daughter with husband Chandler Powell

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 17, 2023 12:36PM EDT
Bindi Irwin sweet Instagram story post with daughter
Photo:

bindisueirwin/Instagram

Bindi Irwin is teaching her daughter to appreciate the little things in nature.

On Wednesday, the nature conservationist, 25, shared a sweet image with her 2-year-old daughter Grace Warrior on her Instagram Story as they sat together on the forest floor. Wearing a green baseball cap and a khaki-colored shirt, Irwin holds her daughter while they look out at a nature scene.

"Admiring the world's magic with my sweet girl," the daughter of Steve Irwin wrote across the photo, where the little girl sits on her mom's lap.

Bindi Irwin sweet Instagram story post with daughter

bindisueirwin/Instagram

Irwin shares her daughter Grace with husband Chandler Powell, 26. The two tied the knot in 2020.

In May, Irwin posted an adorable video to her Instagram that showed her daughter following in her footsteps. In the video, Irwin held her daughter as a baby alongside the caption, "Holding my newborn daughter wondering if she'll love wildlife like I did growing up."

Then a throwback photo of Bindi appeared, showing her as a child, posing with her arm on a tortoise. The photo is closely followed by a snap of her daughter also resting her head on a tortoise. In the second shot, Grace bears a striking resemblance to her mother.

In March, Irwin shared photos from her daughter's second birthday party, writing in the caption "Garden party with our birthday girl. 💛."

In the first image, Grace wore a cute striped dress and floral bow, and held up a "Happy birthday" sign and a festive party hat.

In the other, she's shown positioned in front of a wall of trees, as she sat at a decorative table with Doug the Pug party favors and a massive cake to her side.

Prior to her birthday party, Bindi marked her daughter's birthday with a special message shared on Instagram.

"Our TWO year old girl! Happy Birthday to my whole world. 💗," she wrote alongside photos of herself, Powell, and Grace.

"Grace Warrior, you are the sunshine that fills our lives," the mom of one continued. "Every day I am amazed by your hundreds of words and smiles, fascination for the natural world/every animal you discover and your adventurous soul."

