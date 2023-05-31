Billy Ray Cyrus is supporting his fiancée, Firerose.

Earlier this week, the Australian singer marked seven years of sobriety with a celebratory post on Instagram, and the "Achy Breaky Heart" musician congratulated her in the comments section.

"7 years sober by the grace of God," wrote Firerose, 34, alongside photos of herself, Cyrus and their many pets. "I'm so very grateful for my sobriety & all the blessings in my life today."

Firerose. Instagram/firerose

She then sent an uplifting message to anyone who may be looking to explore sobriety. "If you or someone you love is struggling with addiction, there is a way out," wrote the "All Figured Out" performer.



"There's always hope & freedom is there if you work for it," continued Firerose. "Don't quit before the miracle!"

Cyrus, 61, commented under the post, "So proud of you!!!!"

Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus. Instagram/firerose

The pair announced their engagement in November, and Cyrus told PEOPLE they met on the set of Hannah Montana in 2010 while he was outside with his dog, Tex.

"There's a couple old pine trees on the lot that look like Tennessee. Tex and I would go out there in the middle of the day and he'd take care of his business and we'd stretch and I'd think how much I missed Tennessee," he recalled at the time.

Cyrus continued, "On that given day, Firerose came out of the front door. There was almost a moment of, I don't know, recognition. I was like, 'This girl's a star.'"

While he didn't know who she was at the time, she was aware of him. "Growing up in Australia, my love of music was predominant over everything," said Firerose. "I've known his music since forever."

They stayed in touch over the years and eventually became songwriting partners. After Cyrus and ex-wife Tish got divorced in April 2022, he began dating Firerose and later proposed in August.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Firerose. Instagram/firerose

"Billy looked at me and said, 'Do you, do you wanna marry me?' And I was just like, 'Of course I do. I love you,'" she said. "He said, 'I love you. I wanna make this official. I wanna be with you forever.'"

Despite rumors of a rift with his children — he is dad to son Christopher Cody (with ex-girlfriend Kristin Luckey), 31, and shares daughters Miley, 30, Brandi, 36, and Noah, 23, and sons Trace, 34, and Braison, 29, with Tish — Cyrus told PEOPLE there are no hard feelings.

"Everyone knew that that relationship was over a long time ago," he said. "Everybody's turning the page. It's been a lot, but everyone knew that it was time for a change."

