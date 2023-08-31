Billy Ray Cyrus Says He and Fiancée Firerose Go Together Like 'Peanut Butter and Jelly'

The country star and his Australian singer fiancée sang their new single "Plans" on Good Morning America

Rachel DeSantis
Published on August 31, 2023
Billy Ray Cyrus thinks he and fiancée Firerose make the perfect pair.

The couple stopped by Good Morning America on Thursday to perform their new single “Plans,” and both musicians couldn’t help but sing the other’s praises.

“We’re kind of like… It’s a peanut butter and jelly,” said Cyrus, 62. “I’m a left-handed singer-songwriter from Flatwoods, Kentucky, and she’s a trained orchestral musician…”

After years of friendship, Cyrus and Firerose became songwriting partners during the pandemic, and started dating in 2022. They were engaged later that year.

“It has been a beautiful whirlwind and I’m just so grateful that I get to live my dreams every day with the love of my life,” the Australian Firerose said on GMA.

The singer also revealed that “Plans,” which is written by Diane Warren, landed in their laps by way of social media.

“Diane actually DM’d me and said, ‘Would you like to do a song?’ And I’m like, ‘Ah! Yeah! I would love nothing more,’” she recalled. “I mean, she was a tremendous inspiration to me to follow my songwriting and so it was a dream come true. When she sent ‘Plans’ it was meant to be.”

Cyrus and Firerose premiered the “Plans” music video exclusively with PEOPLE earlier this month, just days before they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 16th ACM Honors in Nashville.

Billy Ray Cyrus FireRose red carpet debut Country Music Honors 09 23 23
Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus at the ACM Honors in Nashville on Aug. 23.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM

The couple opened up about their love story to PEOPLE last November, with Firerose revealing that she was a confidante for Cyrus as he dealt with the end of his marriage to ex-wife Tish, who married Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell on Aug. 19.

“I was just the best friend I could possibly be, supporting him,” Firerose said.

Eventually, they took their friendship to the next level.

“She’s the real deal,” Cyrus told PEOPLE. “When we began sharing the music, it evolved more into, as musical soulmates, to soulmates, happy, pure love that to me, I didn’t know could exist. Again, we’re musicians, first and foremost, both of us. And we found this harmony, and this rhythm, this melody to life.”

