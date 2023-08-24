Billy Ray Cyrus and Fiancée Firerose Make Red Carpet Debut at ACM Honors 2023

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose confirmed their engagement to PEOPLE in November 2022

By
Gabrielle Rockson
Profile picture
Gabrielle Rockson
Gabrielle Rockson is a staff writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She joined PEOPLE in 2023 and covers entertainment and human interest stories. Her previous work can be found in OK! Magazine, MyLondon, GRM Daily, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 24, 2023 08:41AM EDT
Billy Ray Cyrus FireRose red carpet debut Country Music Honors 09 23 23
Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose at the ACM Honors 2023. Photo:

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM

Billy Ray Cyrus is red carpet official with fiancée Firerose!

On Wednesday, the couple attended the 16th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Honors at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee — with Cyrus, 61, stepping out in a denim shirt jacket, black trousers and cowboy hat. 

Firerose also looked glamorous in a classic black hat, glitter cowgirl boots and a multi-colored sequined jacket. The couple later appeared onstage to perform together at the music ceremony, attended by Tim McGraw and his wife Faith Hill, singer-songwriter Carly Pearce, Randy Travis and rapper Nelly

FireRose Billy Ray Cyrus red carpet debut Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium
Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose at the ACM Honors 2023.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM

Cyrus and Firerose began dating in 2022 after the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer split from his ex-wife Tish Cyrus. The pair had previously worked together for a musical collaboration in 2021 and first met in 2010 while working on the set of Hannah Montana.

In November 2022, Cyrus confirmed to PEOPLE that he and Firerose were engaged. "She's the real deal," he said at the time.

The couple’s red carpet debut comes days after Cyrus’ ex-wife Tish tied the knot with Prison Break star Dominic Purcell on Aug. 19, in Malibu, California.

Billy Ray Cyrus FireRose Performing Country Music Honors 09 23 23
Billy Ray Cyrusand Firerose at the ACM Honors 2023.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM

According to images obtained by Just Jared, Tish walked down the aisle in a long white dress and veil, with daughter Miley Cyrus, 30, walking alongside wearing a blue one-shouldered dress.

Her children from her first marriage to Baxter Neal Helson, Brandi Cyrus, 36, and Trace Cyrus, 34, were also at the ceremony, per Just Jared.

Tish and Cyrus divorced in April 2022 after more than 28 years of marriage after welcoming Braison Cyrus and Noah Cyrus as well as Miley.

Cyrus adopted Brandi and Trace in 1993 and also shares a son Christopher Cody from his previous relationship with Kristin Luckey. 



