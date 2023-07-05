Billy Porter and Husband Adam Smith Break Up After 6 Years of Marriage (Exclusive)

"They continue to love and support each other as they embark on this next chapter," Billy Porter's rep tells PEOPLE

Published on July 5, 2023 04:53PM EDT
Adam Smith and Billy Porter arrive to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019
Adam Smith and Billy Porter in 2019. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Billy Porter and husband Adam Smith are going their separate ways, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

"I can confirm that Billy Porter and his husband Adam Smith have made the sad decision to end their marriage after six years," says the Pose actor's rep Simon Halls.

"The decision was an amicable and mutual one and was made after much consideration. They continue to love and support each other as they embark on this next chapter," adds Halls.

"There will be no further comment from either parties and it would be appreciated if their privacy be respected."

Adam Smith (L) and Billy Porter attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Adam Smith and Billy Porter in 2019. Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Porter and Smith met in 2009 at a dinner party. They broke up after dating for about a year, but, five years later, they rekindled their romance. They got married on Jan. 14, 2017, two weeks after Porter proposed in London on Dec. 29, 2016.

In 2017, Porter told PEOPLE why getting married was an important milestone for him.

"We both grew up in households where who we are is labeled an 'abomination,' " the Emmy winner said at the time. "The thought of marriage, there was no context for it — there was no dreaming about it because there was no context to dream; it was unspoken and very clear that the sanctity of marriage was not for us."

Billy Porter and Adam Smith attend 2019 Bailey House Gala & Auction at Pier 60, Chelsea Piers on March 07, 2019 in New York City
Billy Porter and Adam Smith. Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan

"So to see that come around, to see that tide turned, it still takes my breath away; I’m still trying to find the words to describe it," he added.

"I didn’t think I needed it. I lived with this idea that it just wasn’t for us. So when we went to get our marriage license the other day, the act of that was so powerful in a way that crept up on the both of us, and it just grounded that moment."

