Billy Porter Says 'I Have to Sell My House' Amid Ongoing SAG-AFTRA Strike: It's 'Still Check-to-Check'

The ‘Pose’ alum told the Evening Standard that, like so many others, he does not know when he will be able to go back to work and is making difficult decisions as a result

By
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders has been a writer at PEOPLE since 2023. She’s previously worked at iHeartMedia, IndieWire, and REVOLT.
Published on August 9, 2023 12:54PM EDT
Billy Porter attends Storytellers: Billy Porter with Idina Menzel during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios
Billy Porter at the 2023 Tribeca Festival. Photo:

Manny Carabel/WireImage

This summer has been a financial strain on many in the television and film industry and Billy Porter says he has been forced to make a difficult decision to stay afloat financially.

“I have to sell my house,” he told the London newspaper the Evening Standard.  “Because we’re on strike. And I don’t know when we’re gonna go back [to work]. The life of an artist, until you make ‘F--- you’ money — which I haven’t made yet — is still check-to-check. I was supposed to be in a new movie, and on a new television show starting in September. None of that is happening.”

Like countless others, The Pose alum, 53, is in the midst of a historical joint writers and actors strike.


The Cinderella star also slammed Disney chief executive Bob Iger for previously making remarks in which he claimed those on strike had demands that were “just not realistic.” Porter shot back, adding, “To hear Bob Iger say that our demands for a living wage are unrealistic? While he makes $78,000 a day?” 

That figure was also recently quoted by SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher in a livestreamed speech last month.

Billy Porter, a cast member in "Cinderella," poses at the premiere of the film, at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles LA Premiere of "Cinderella", Los Angeles, United States - 30 Aug 2021
Billy Porter, a cast member in 'Cinderella,' poses at the premiere of the film. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock


Porter continued, “I don’t have any words for it, but: F--- you. That’s not useful, so I’ve kept my mouth shut. I haven’t engaged because I’m so enraged... But when I go back [to the U.S.] I will join the picket lines.”

He also responded to a widely shared quote from an anonymous industry exec published in Deadline last month who stated, “The endgame is to allow things to drag on until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses.”

“So, to the person who said, ‘We’re going to starve them out until they have to sell their apartments,’ you’ve already starved me out,” Porter said during his conversation with the Evening Standard.

A rep for Porter did not reply to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Billy Porter, James Baldwin
Billy Porter, James Baldwin. Dominik Bindl/WireImage; Art SEITZ/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images


In April, it was announced that the Kinky Boots artist would take on the role of celebrated author and civil rights activist James Baldwin in an upcoming biopic. As the strike continues, the future of the project remains unclear. 

"As a Black queer man on this planet with relative consciousness, I find myself, like James Baldwin said, 'in a rage all the time,'" Porter shared in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter as news of the biopic made its rounds in April. "I am because James was. I stand on James Baldwin's shoulders, and I intend to expand his legacy for generations to come.”

Porter is currently one Oscar away from reaching EGOT status

In October 2021, Porter told PEOPLE how performing "has always saved me." After opening up about being molested by his stepfather at a young age, he revealed that musical theater was his saving grace. "I don't think I'd be alive if I hadn't discovered it," he said. "If I hadn't seen those things, like The Wiz and Dreamgirls, then I never would've been able to dream outside of my circumstance."

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

