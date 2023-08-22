After 2017's Fyre Festival fiasco, Billy McFarland wants to give the concert experience another try.

On Monday, McFarland — the founder of the fraudulent festival — announced that Fyre Festival would be returning for a second iteration.

"Fyre Festival II tickets are officially on sale," McFarland, 31, said in an Instagram video on Monday. "It has been the absolute wildest journey to get here, and it really all started during a seven-month stint in solitary confinement. I wrote out this 50-page plan of how it would take this overall interest and demand in Fyre and how it would take my ability bring people from around the world together to make the impossible happen."

"In the meantime, we'll be doing pop-ups and events across the world. Guys, this is your chance to get in. This is everything I've been working towards," he said, adding that the festival would return to the Caribbean.

Fyre Festival aftermath. SplashNews.com

In its first run, music fans infamously shelled out upwards of $1,595 for what they thought would be a weekend of fun in the sun in the Bahamas, where they were promised luxurious accommodations and extravagant meals along with performances by Blink-182 and Migos, plus appearances by high-profile social media influencers, including Kendall Jenner.

But once guests arrived at Great Exuma, festival attendees walked into chaos. "Deluxe housing" translated to flimsy tents, and cheese sandwiches served as gourmet fare. When many of the musical acts failed to show due to the conditions, travelers were stranded on the island. Netflix's FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened and Hulu's Fyre Fraud further documented what attendees called hellish conditions.

Here's everything we know so far about the festival's second run.

Who is Billy McFarland?

McFarland, the entrepreneur behind Fyre Festival, was sentenced to six years in prison on wire fraud charges — which swindled over 80 investors out of a collective $26 million — in connection with his involvement in the ill-fated festival.

He also copped to two counts of bank fraud: one for a “sham ticket scheme” that sold approximately $100,000 worth of tickets to fictitious events, and another for falsifying a check by using the name and account number of one of his employees without their consent. He also pleaded guilty to making false statements to federal law enforcement.

Fyre Festival. SplashNews.com

After reporting to jail in October 2018, McFarland apologized for his actions, and opened up to PEOPLE a month later about his regrets and hopes for the future.

"I am incredibly sorry for my collective actions and will right the wrongs I have delivered to my family, friends, partners, associates and, you, the general public," he said in an exclusive statement at the time. "I've always sought — and dreamed — to accomplish incredible things by pushing the envelope to deliver for a common good, but I made many wrong and immature decisions along the way and I caused agony. As a result, I've lived every day in prison with pain, and I will continue to do so until I am able to make up for some of this harm through work and actions that society finds respectable."

There's no venue, date or performers set for Fyre Festival 2

Much like the first run, Fyre Festival tickets are on sale with no confirmed details on a date, musical lineup, venue or exact Caribbean country.

"FF II is targeted for the end of 2024 in the Caribbean.* The FYRE Festival Pre-Sale FYRE Pass gets you 1 ticket to FYRE Festival II, as well as immediate VIP access to FYRE Events, Experiences, and Community," the website states.

It also includes a disclaimer that the date is "subject to change" and "pre-events and pop-ups are to be announced" but "will host a minimum of four events prior to the festival."

Presale tickets range from $499 for the first $100 tickets sold to $7,999 for the final presale.

Billy McFarland was involved in another scam after Fyre Festival

Fyre Festival. Netlfix

After he was charged for the disastrous 2017 festival, McFarland started a new scam called NYC VIP.

According to The New York Times, McFarland used the email list of people who purchased Fyre passes to offer tickets to exclusive events like Met Gala, Burning Man and Coachella.

A few email recipients sent him $100,000 for the tickets which turned out to be fake. He later pleaded guilty to both Fyre Festival charges and NYC VIP.

Where is Billy McFarland now?

McFarland was released from prison in March 2022 after serving part of his six-year sentence and spent seven months in community confinement.

In an August video, McFarland said he had been "in the absolute gutter" since his release but "things are finally starting to change." He also said that he had been working on a TV show, signed a deal for a Broadway musical about his life and was sanctioned for his "first-ever kick boxing fight" in November, where he planned to give the proceeds to everyone he owns money to in the Bahamas and the United States.

He also said he was hard at work to make Fyre Fesitval happen again.

"The Fyre vision is 10,000 people on one of the best islands in the world with the best talent in the world. The Fyre vision is the best logistics partner who will allow me to go absolutely wild and make our stamp on culture and the future of music festivals." he said in the X (formerly known as Twitter) video. "We are here to make history guys. This is my life goal."

In April, he wrote on X: "Fyre Festival II is finally happening, Tell me why you should be invited."