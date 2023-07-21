Billy Joel Says He Will 'Always Be Grateful' for Tony Bennett: 'Nicest Human'

The legendary musician died at the age of 96 on Friday

Published on July 21, 2023 10:26PM EDT
Tony Bennett and Billy pose backstage at Billy Joel's 63rd sold out show of Joel's residency at Madison Square Garden on April 12, 2019 in New York City.
Photo:

Myrna M. Suarez/Getty

Billy Joel will always be grateful for Tony Bennett.

After the legendary musician died at the age of 96 on Friday, the pianist, 74, took time to reflect on Bennett's impact on his career and music.

"[He] was a unique voice that made the transition from the era of Jazz into the age of Pop," he wrote alongside Instagram photos of the two performing together on stage. "I will always be grateful for his outstanding contribution to the art of contemporary music."

Tony Bennett and Billy Joel perform on NBC's "Today" Show at Rockerfeller Plaza on September 22, 2006 in New York City.

Al Pereira/Getty

Joel was one of many artists to team up with Bennett on the 2001 album Playin' with My Friends: Bennett Sings the Blues. The pair collaborated for a duet of Bennett's "New York State of Mind," originally off his 1976 album Turnstiles. The duet earned the two a nomination in the best pop collaboration with vocals category at the 2002 Grammy Awards. They would also perform the track during the Grammy's live telecast.

Speaking about his experience collaborating with Bennett, Joel shared that he "was a joy to work with."

"His energy and enthusiasm for the material he was performing was infectious," he added. "He was also one of the nicest human beings I’ve ever known."

Tony Bennett performs at the 9th Annual Exploring The Arts Gala founded by Tony Bennett and his wife Susan Benedetto at Cipriani 42nd Street on September 28, 2015 in New York City.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty

As for how Joel would remember Bennet's impact on music, he shared that the late artist was "one of the most important interpreters of American popular song during the mid to late 20th century" who "championed songwriters who might otherwise have remained unknown to many millions of music fans."

A representative for Benett confirmed his death to PEOPLE in a statement that read: "Tony Bennett, born Anthony Dominick Benedetto in Astoria, Queens on August 3, 1926, has passed away in his hometown of New York City at the age of 96 earlier today. The beloved singer, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease in 2016, is survived by his wife, Susan Benedetto, his two sons, Danny and Dae Bennett, his daughters Johanna Bennett and Antonia Bennett, and 9 grandchildren."

