Billy Joel Says He Will 'Always Be Grateful' for Tony Bennett: 'Nicest Human'

Billy Joel will always be grateful for Tony Bennett.

After the legendary musician died at the age of 96 on Friday, the pianist, 74, took time to reflect on Bennett's impact on his career and music.



"[He] was a unique voice that made the transition from the era of Jazz into the age of Pop," he wrote alongside Instagram photos of the two performing together on stage. "I will always be grateful for his outstanding contribution to the art of contemporary music."

Al Pereira/Getty

Joel was one of many artists to team up with Bennett on the 2001 album Playin' with My Friends: Bennett Sings the Blues. The pair collaborated for a duet of Bennett's "New York State of Mind," originally off his 1976 album Turnstiles. The duet earned the two a nomination in the best pop collaboration with vocals category at the 2002 Grammy Awards. They would also perform the track during the Grammy's live telecast.

Speaking about his experience collaborating with Bennett, Joel shared that he "was a joy to work with."

"His energy and enthusiasm for the material he was performing was infectious," he added. "He was also one of the nicest human beings I’ve ever known."

Dave Kotinsky/Getty

As for how Joel would remember Bennet's impact on music, he shared that the late artist was "one of the most important interpreters of American popular song during the mid to late 20th century" who "championed songwriters who might otherwise have remained unknown to many millions of music fans."

A representative for Benett confirmed his death to PEOPLE in a statement that read: "Tony Bennett, born Anthony Dominick Benedetto in Astoria, Queens on August 3, 1926, has passed away in his hometown of New York City at the age of 96 earlier today. The beloved singer, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease in 2016, is survived by his wife, Susan Benedetto, his two sons, Danny and Dae Bennett, his daughters Johanna Bennett and Antonia Bennett, and 9 grandchildren."



