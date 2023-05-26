Josh Allen Spotted Out with Hailee Steinfeld amid Rumored Split from Girlfriend Brittany Williams

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and actress Hailee Steinfeld were spotted out together amid rumors that the NFL star had split from his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams.

Allen, 27, wore a white tee and dark blue jeans for the night out with Steinfeld, 26, in New York City on Thursday, in photos published in the New York Post.

Steinfeld, PEOPLE's latest digital star, met up with the quarterback wearing light blue jeans and a cream-colored blazer.



Allen was seen getting out of a black SUV with Steinfeld nearby, and later putting his arm on her back.

The rumors of a possible breakup came after Williams, 25, unfollowed Allen on Instagram and wiped photos of the quarterback from her account.

Neither Williams, 25, nor Allen have publicly addressed their rumored breakup, but according to the New York Post, Williams and a friend joked about "accepting husband applications" while attending the Kentucky Derby recently.

Amy Sussman/Getty

Allen was also at the derby but didn't interact with Williams at the event, furthering speculation that they've ended their relationship after five years.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple met as kids growing up in Fresno, Calif., and had been dating since 2017.

During an appearance on Kelly Stafford's The Morning After podcast in August 2022, Williams said she and Allen had lived together for four years and had recently moved into a new house that they built in the area.

Brittany Williams Instagram

Williams even had a crush on the future quarterback when they were kids, she revealed in an Instagram post. Early on in their relationship, she shared a photo of her and Allen with the caption, "My 8 year old crush became my boyfriend a few years later."

Williams is a Pilates instructor and owner of the online workout platform Pilates by Britt. She regularly posts clips of her workouts on her @pilatesby.britt Instagram account, and revealed in a Story that she's been practicing Pilates since she was "around 15."



Steinfeld, meanwhile, has largely kept her dating life under wraps. She dated singer Niall Horan in 2018, but the couple split that December.