'Billions' Trailer: Damian Lewis Returns for 'One Last Showdown' in Series' Final Season

The seventh and final season of 'Billions' premieres Aug. 11 on Paramount+ and Aug. 13 on Showtime

Published on June 27, 2023

Billions is back for "one last showdown."

In the trailer for the seventh and final season of the Showtime series, Emmy winner Damian Lewis, who plays Bobby "Axe" Axelrod, makes his return to the series. 

“America, the land of the free, opportunity and self-determination but you can't escape your enemies, because I'm back now and I'm wide awake,” Axelrod says.

With Axelrod’s return, “the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world” and “alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends,” according to an official synopsis from Showtime.

BILLIONS, Season 7. Photo Credit: Mark Seliger/SHOWTIME.
The cast of 'Billions'.

Mark Seliger/SHOWTIME

At the urging of Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff), Axelrod’s right hand man Mike Wagner (David Costabile) goes to see him and says, “Nothing puts a smile on my face like Bobby Axelrod making moves I never saw coming.”

“That's the problem with vacations. They always end too soon,” he responds and Mike adds, “One last time before the fall.”

U.S. District Attorney Charles "Chuck" Rhoades Jr (Paul Giamatti) isn’t missing a beat and warns, “We're gonna hold the rich and powerful and criminal accountable for their actions no matter the cost.”

“We're not waiting to pounce. We're gonna tell you what we're gonna do, and then we're gonna do it,” he later adds.

(L-R): Paul Giamatti as Chuck Rhoades and Damian Lewis as Bobby "Axe" Axelrod in BILLIONS No Direction Home. Photo Credit: Laurence Cendrowicz/SHOWTIME
Paul Giamatti as Chuck Rhoades and Damian Lewis as Bobby "Axe" Axelrod in 'Billions'.

Laurence Cendrowicz/SHOWTIME

Business titan Michael Thomas Aquinas Prince (Corey Stoll) also gears up for a presidential run. His associate warns, “Everything you do now matters in a way it didn't before. Chuck Rhodes is paying attention.”

However, the presidential hopeful knows all the responsibility is on his shoulders. He says, “You know how Truman said, 'The buck stops here.’ I am the buck.”

The final season comes as Showtime announced plans to expand the Billions universe with several projects in development from the series’ showrunners  Brian Koppelman and David Levien.

David Costabile as Mike "Wags" Wagner in BILLIONS,
David Costabile as Mike "Wags" Wagner in 'Billions'.

Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME

Lewis, 52, officially announced the return of his iconic character on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in February.

"Bobby's back, Axe is back, and it's exciting," he said." He's not been around for a couple of seasons."

When Axelrod was last seen in season 5, he had embraced a more serene existence in Europe after relinquishing his fortune, distancing himself from finance and illicit activities that consumed his American existence.

Before Billions returns Aug. 11 on Paramount+ and Aug. 13 on Showtime, seasons 1–6 can be streamed on Paramount+ and Showtime's streaming apps.

