Billionaire's Text Emerges After 'Titanic' Sub's Disappearance as Concerns Over Vessel Mount

The vessel is reportedly run by a video game controller, and passengers must sign a waiver warning them of possible injury — or even death

By
Published on June 20, 2023 05:32PM EDT
Billionaire British businessman Hamish Harding
Details are emerging about the submersible that went missing in the Atlantic Ocean while carrying five passengers — one of whom shared a haunting text message with a friend before the expedition.

Titan, OceanGate Expedition’s five-man submersible, went missing on Sunday while underwater in the area of the Titanic wreckage in the North Atlantic, officials said.

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush and British billionaire Hamish Harding were among those aboard the submersible when it disappeared, according to ITV and the BBC

Retired NASA astronaut Colonel Terry Virts shared the final text message he received from Harding during an appearance on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, according to the New York Post.

“Hey, we’re headed out tomorrow, it looks good, the weather’s been bad so they’ve been waiting for this,” the 58-year-old billionaire wrote, according to Virts, who said his friend undoubtedly “understood the risks” of the dangerous adventure.

Billionaire British businessman Hamish Harding relaxes before his latest adventure - a deep ocean dive aboard the OceanGate Titansubmersible
Billionaire British businessman Hamish Harding.

“We talked quite a bit about the risks and the different things that they were going to be able to do,” Virts explained on the program, per the Post. “So he was very excited about it.”

Action Activation has confirmed that Harding, who serves as its chairman, was aboard the missing vessel. On Sunday, the company shared a tweet that said the sub “had a successful launch” at 4 a.m., but confirmed the search and rescue efforts in a subsequent press release.

“We are thankful for the continued efforts of authorities and companies that have stepped in to aid in the rescue efforts,” the statement says. “We put great faith and trust in their expertise.”

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday, a rep for OceanGate said: “For some time, we have been unable to establish communications with one of our submersible exploration vehicles which is currently visiting the wreck site of the Titanic. Our entire focus is on the wellbeing of the crew and every step possible is being taken to bring the five crew members back safely. We are deeply grateful for the urgent and extensive assistance we are receiving from multiple government agencies and deep-sea companies as we seek to reestablish contact with the submersible. We pray for the safe return of the crew and passengers, and we will provide updates as they are available.”  

OceanGate’s website says the Titan’s “innovative use of modern materials” make it “more cost efficient” than any other kind of deep-diving submersible.

The company says the Titan was constructed with “a combination of ground-breaking engineering and off-the-shelf technology” that gives the vessel a “unique advantage over other deep diving subs," per the site.

“The use off-the-shelf components helped to streamline the construction, and makes it simple to operate and replace parts in the field,” the company adds.

The Oceangate submersible Titan
OceanGate submersible Titan.

Among those items have been a Logitech game controller, which Rush showed in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning that aired in November 2022.

"We run the whole thing with this game controller," Rush said while holding up the pad.

Dives down to Titanic cost $250,000 per person, according to CBS Sunday Morning. Rush claimed that some people have gone as far as to mortgage their home for a chance to see the wreckage from Titan.

Before entering the sub in the CBS story, reporter David Pogue read a waiver that passengers needed to sign ahead of the adventure, which warned that Titan “has not been approved or certified by any regulatory body” and that the trip “could result in physical injury, disability, emotional trauma or death."

Stockton Rush is Chief Executive Officer and Founder (2009) of OceanGate Inc
OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.

Also on the Titan when it disappeared were Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman Dawood and, according to according to ITV and the BBC, Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

Shahzada and Suleman were "on a journey to visit the remnants of the Titanic in the Atlantic Ocean" when the Titan disappeared, their family said in a statement to the BBC. 

"As of now, contact has been lost with their submersible craft and there is limited information available," they added.

