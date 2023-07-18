Billie Lourd Smiles with Her Two Kids in Sweet Birthday Tribute from Husband — See the Photos!

Billie Lourd is getting all the snuggles on her birthday!

On Monday, the actress' husband Austen Rydell, 30, posted a sweet birthday tribute to his wife on Instagram, sharing several photos of Lourd with the couple's two kids.

In one photo, the star, 31, smiles at the camera as she holds her two kids, daughter Jackson Joanne, 7 months, and son Kingston, 2½. In another, Lourd stands and carries daughter Jackson as she wears a red-and-white gingham dress.

"IT'S EVERYONES FAVORITE DAY OF THE YEAR!!" Rydell captioned the carousel of photos. "BILLIE LOURDS BDAY!! I LOVE HER MORE AND MORE EVERYDAY!! HOPE YOU ARE ALL CELEBRATING!!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In May, Lourd opened up about showing her kids her late mother Carrie Fisher's body of work as she spoke at her mother's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. "I can't wait to bring my kids here when they're old enough to understand how cool it is," she shared.

"I feel so lucky that even though they won't get to meet my mom, they will get to know a piece of her through Leia," she continued. "And I will get to tell them that the little lady in the TV is my Momby, their Grandmomby. Leia has become a family heirloom, and not just for my family."

This past December, Lourd revealed that she'd been having a difficult time balancing her grief for her mom and the joy of being a mom herself.

"✨❤️✨It has been 6 years since my Momby died (feels like 2 but also like 705 at the same time?). And unlike most other years since she's died, this year, these past two weeks have been some of the most joyful of my life," Lourd wrote.

"Giving birth to my daughter and watching my son meet her have been two of the most magical moments I have ever experienced. But with the magic of life tends to come the reality of grief," she continued. "My mom is not here to meet either of them and isn't here to experience any of the magic."

"That's the thing about grief. I wish my Momby were here, but she isn't," Lourd said. "So all I can do is hold onto the magic harder, hug my kids a little tighter. Tell them a story about her. Share her favorite things with them. Tell them how much she would have loved them."

The actress welcomed daughter Jackson in December, with her father Bryan Lourd confirming the news while speaking at Variety's Dealmakers Breakfast in Beverly Hills, California.

"My daughter had a baby last night," he said while sitting down with Claudia Eller, Variety's chief production officer. "I left the hospital at 1:30 and got there this morning at 6. I'm a little tired, but happy."

"Everything's great," he added. "So if I wander, it's because the adrenaline is still flowing."