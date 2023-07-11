Billie Eilish Transforms Into Barbie with a Retro Blonde Hairstyle in the Teaser for Her Soundtrack Song

The singer previously announced the Thursday release of "What What Was I Made For?" — her track from the upcoming 'Barbie' movie

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
Published on July 11, 2023 06:55PM EDT
Photo:

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty

Billie Eilish is taking a page out of Barbie’s lookbook for her new music video.

On Tuesday, the Grammy winner debuted a 1960s-style blonde ponytail inspired by the Mattel doll in the Instagram announcement of her new music video for the song “What Was I Made For?” — which she produced for the soundtrack of the upcoming Barbie movie.

The “Bad Guy” singer, 21, also channeled the decade in an old-fashioned buttoned-up yellow top and matching earrings in the grainy filtered photo she posted on Instagram.

“‘What Was I Made For?’ SONG AND VIDEO COMING THIS THURSDAAAAAAYYYYY!!!!! EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!! i caaaaaaaan’t wait to see what you think😋🎀 !! that sh– hurted 😅,” Eilish captioned the post.

She also shared a snippet of the music video in a seven-second clip of her retro look with audio of her singing the song’s titular lyric on TikTok.

Eilish announced that she was one of the latest musicians to be featured on the movie’s star-studded soundtrack last week by sharing several throwback photos of her with Barbies on her Instagram Stories.

She also posted a "B" — which is also, notably, the singer's first initial — in Barbie logo lettering to her feed.

"AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!! What Was I Made For??" Eilish wrote in the caption of the latter post. "COMING OUT JULY 13 AT 7AM PT. !!!!!!!!!!"

"WE MADE THIS SONG FOR BARBIE AND IT MEANS THE ABSOLUTE WORRRRLLLD TO ME. THIS MOVIE IS GONNA CHANGE UR LIVES AND HOPEFULLY THE SONG WILL TOO," Eilish wrote, tagging her brother and music-producer partner Finneas and adding, "GET READY TO SOB."

Albert L. Ortega/Getty

In contrast to her music video look, Eilish’s hair was jet-black at the world premiere of the Greta Gerwig-directed film in Los Angeles on Sunday.

For the event, the musician wore a menswear-inspired pink striped shirt and magenta tie with light pink socks and shoes. She paired the look with black slacks and a hot pink handbag.

Barbie and Barbie the Album will both be out on July 21.

