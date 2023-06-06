Billie Eilish Sports Tooth Gems and Lace Tights After Calling Out People Who Criticized Her Fashion Choices

Billie Eilish is getting real quirky.

The Lost Cause singer, 21, showed off some serious statement style choices in a series of new photos, shared on Instagram on Monday.

In the first image shared, Eilish sported a pair of huge black sunglasses as she pulled her bottom lip down to reveal what appeared to be a tooth gem.



Eilish sports tooth gems. Instagram/Billieeilish

The Grammy-winning artist was seen in a second photo added to Instagram Stories, flashing a series of more dazzling tooth gems, as she grinned and gave a wink at the camera.

Eilish went semi-goth in a couple more photos posted, as she rocked a pair of white lace tights underneath a heavily layered look, consisting of a gray hoodie with beige pleated fabric panels and huge white snow boots to finish.

“Call me,” Eilish wrote in her caption.



The superstar has joined several celebrities — from Rihanna to Rosalía — modelling tooth gems in recent months, as the Y2K trend continues to reign supreme.

Eilish also clearly hasn’t let go of her love for lace — following her gothic appearance at the Met Gala last month, where she wore a custom black lace gown by Simone Rocha.

Rihanna and Rosalía rocking tooth gems. James Devaney/GC Images; Arturo Holmes/WireImage

The Happier Than Ever singer recently spoke out about not being happy with the social media criticism over her style evolution.

She responded to negative comments online about how she dresses.

"I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how i did & constantly being told i'd be hotter if i acted like a woman," Eilish captioned a close-up pic of her face.

"Now when i feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, i CHANGED and am a sellout."

"You guys are true idiots," she continued, calling her critics "bozos" who need to "let women rest."

In a follow-up story, Eilish wrote: "FUN FACT! did you know that women are multifaceted!!!!!??? shocking right?? believe it or not women could be interested in multiple things."

"Also that femininity does not equal weakness???!!!! omg?! insane right? who knew," she added. "And also totally unheard of and insane to want to express yourself differently at different times."

