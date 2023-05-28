Billie Eilish Slams 'Women Hating' Critics Who Call Her a 'Sellout' for Embracing a More Feminine Style

Billie Eilish isn't happy with the way social media critics have been questioning her style evolution.

The Grammy Award winner, 21, got candid on her Instagram Story this weekend, sharing a response to negative comments she was seeing online about how she dresses.

"I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how i did & constantly being told i'd be hotter if i acted like a woman," Eilish captioned a close-up pic of her face. "Now when i feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, i CHANGED and am a sellout."



"You guys are true idiots," she continued, calling her critics "bozos" who need to "let women rest."

In a follow-up story, Eilish wrote: "FUN FACT! did you know that woman are multifaceted!!!!!??? shocking right?? believe it or not women could be interested in multiple things."

"Also that femininity does not equal weakness???!!!! omg?! insane right? who knew," she added. "And also totally unheard of and insane to want to express yourself differently at different times."

In her final Instagram Story, Eilish left social media critics with a parting message to remember her stance. "Suck my absolute c--- and b---- you women hating a-- weirdos."



Back in March, Eilish opened up to Conan O'Brien on his Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast about how her approach to social media has changed over the years, and how she's even deleted apps off her phone to avoid it.

As she explained, what "freaks" her out about the internet "is how gullible it makes you."

"Anything I read on the internet I believe. Me! And I know for a fact that's stupid and I shouldn't do that because I have proof that it's not all true. Almost none of it's true," she said. "It's, like, little things, small white lies, that go over everybody's head, but everyone believes."

Eilish also mentioned one video in particular that referred to her as a "horrible person," and described her thought process when seeing it.

"And then it was a very serious video of why. The person seemed in the right head space and they were saying all of these things. I was like, 'Jeez, wow,' " Eilish said. "It's just such a crazy reality that I live in. I'm like, 'That's my face. That's my name. That's me. Oh, interesting. OK. Alright.' "

"It's these definitive statements that they know are right, somehow they know, somebody told them," she added. "God came down and said, 'This is the truth about Billie and you know it for a fact. You don't know her, but you know that this is the truth and you have to tell everybody about it and everyone's going to believe it.' "

Eilish previously told ELLE in the cover story for the magazine's October 2021 issue that she lost thousands of Instagram followers because of an aesthetic refresh at the time. It came as Eilish debuted a new look for her Happier Than Ever album.

"People hold on to these memories and have an attachment. But it's very dehumanizing. I lost 100,000 followers just because of the boobs. People are scared of big boobs," she said with a laugh. "... You're not even supposed to really know who you are until you're at least my age or older."

"I had no goal of 'This is going to make everybody think differently of me.' I've had different-colored hair and vibes for everything I've ever done. I wanted this album to have its own thing," she added. "The other day, I posted a video from when I had green hair, and I saw people go, 'I miss this Billie, the green-haired Billie.' I'm still the same person. I'm not just different Barbies with different heads."