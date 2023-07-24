Billie Eilish Shares Grief Over Death of Her Dog Pepper: ‘Rest Easy Mama’

The singer said an emotional goodbye to her “life long best friend” and dog in an Instagram post Sunday

By Jill Lupupa
Published on July 24, 2023 07:28AM EDT
Billie Eilish and her pet dog, Pepper. Photo:

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock ; Billie Eilish Instagram

Billie Eilish is grieving the death of her dog, Pepper.

In an Instagram tribute on Sunday, the Grammy winner, 21, announced the death of her "life long best friend," adding "i will see you again someday sweet girl. you made it 15 years you f------ beast. :’) i love you. rest easy mama, i’ll miss you forever.🫀this is a really hard day"

The carousel of photos showed the “What Was I Made For” singer growing up with Pepper as she developed from a puppy into a dog. 

Billie Eilish says goodbye to her dead dog Pepper.

Billie Eilish Instagram

This included photos of Eilish embracing Pepper with a smile alongside sadder images of the singer in tears while hugging her.

Eilish also included a sweet family portrait of her dad, mom and brother, Finneas smiling at the camera with a black spot painted around their right eyes to mirror the one on Pepper’s face.

Billie Eilish says goodbye to her dead dog Pepper.

Billie Eilish Instagram

Eilish’s peers offered their condolences to the singer under her Instagram post.

“I’m so sorry 🥺,” singer Demi Lovato wrote.

“💔💔❤️❤️❤️🥺,” Vampire Diaries alum, Nina Dobrev commented.

“💔🕊 sending you lots of love,” Fifth Harmony alum, Lauren Jauregui added.

Billie Eilish and her family with Pepper.

Billie Eilish Instagram

Outside of family life, Eilish’s professional life has continued to blossom.

The Grammy winner’s latest single “What Was I Made For?” – co-written by Finneas – is a featured track in the record-breaking Greta Gerwig movie, Barbie.

In an interview with Apple Music 1 host Zane Lowe, Eilish recently revealed that the song came about when she and her brother were experiencing a “frustration in writing”.

"We were really in a zone of feeling like we lost it and feeling like, 'Man, I don't know if we can do this anymore.' And we were like, I was 15 years old, 16, 17, and he's a teenager, you can imagine my thoughts of doubt. Like, 'Oh, I can't do this anymore,' " Eilish explained.

Billie Eilish with her dod Pepper.

Billie Eilish Instagram

Thankfully for Eilish, Barbie, and director Greta Gerwig "just pulled it out of me, I don't know."

"I really don't mean this to come off a conceited way at all, but I do this thing where I make stuff that I don't even know is ... like I'm writing for myself and I don't even know it," she said. "It is one of the most incredible things I get to experience in my life. Dude, the next week I was playing it in the car all day and playing it for everybody. And I was like, 'This is exactly how I feel. And I didn't even mean to be saying it.' "

