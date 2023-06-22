Billie Eilish Talks 'Rough Time' Navigating Body-Shaming Comments: 'Still Hurts My Feelings'

Billie Eilish is no stranger to shutting down body-shaming comments, but she says it's still hurtful.

In a new interview with British Vogue, the 21-year-old “Happier Than Ever” singer opened up about how she struggles with the constant criticism.

“Dude, I don’t even know. It’s tough, man,” she told the outlet. “Honestly, nobody can say anything about my body that I don’t have a stronger opinion about … I also think that if I was younger, like if the internet talked about me the way they do now when I was like 11, I don’t think I would be able to exist, to be honest,” she continues.

“I like myself more than I used to, and I’m more interested in how I feel than how they feel,” Eilish added of the social media trolls. “But then also that might be a load of bullshit because it still hurts my feelings like a sonab—.”

Although the Grammy winner knows online scrutiny will likely never fade, she’s learned ways to cope and ease her mind like taking baths, playing games on her phone, and spending time with her friends, family and dogs. Eilish said all of that “makes me feel really good.”

“But it’s really hard, you know?” she admitted. “I’ve had a rough time, TBH, and I’m still figuring it out. But it’s definitely a weird life; I’ll say that.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Billie Eilish at the 2022 LACMA ART& FILM GALA. Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA

RELATED: Billie Eilish Confronts Body Shaming as She Kicks Off Tour: 'If I Shed the Layers, I Am a Slut'

Earlier this year, the "Bad Guy" singer told the fashion outlet how she developed body positivity after being in a darker place when she was growing up.

"Going through my teenage years of hating myself and all that stupid s---," she began, "a lot of it came from my anger towards my body, and how mad I was at how much pain it's caused me, and what I've lost because of things that happened to it."

"I felt like my body was gaslighting me for years," she admitted in January.

To get to the other side of those feelings, the Los Angeles native said she "had to go through a process of being like, my body is actually me. And it's not out to get me."

Back in 2019, Eilish revealed that she wears “big, baggy clothes” to avoid as much body shaming as possible.

“I never want the world to know everything about me,” Eilish said in a Calvin Klein ad. “I mean, that’s why I wear big, baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath, you know?”

“Nobody can be like, ‘Oh, she’s slim-thick, she’s not slim-thick, she’s got a flat ass, she’s got a fat ass. No one can say any of that, because they don’t know,” she added.

