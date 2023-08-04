Billie Eilish Pays Tribute To Angus Cloud While Singing ‘Never Felt So Alone’ Track Featured on ‘Euphoria’

Billie Eilish is paying tribute to Angus Cloud.

While headlining night one of the Lollapalooza music festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Thursday night, Eilish, 21, dedicated "Never Felt So Alone" to Cloud. The actor, who starred as Fezco in the hit HBO series Euphoria, died at age 25 at his family's home in Oakland, California on Monday.

"RIP Angus Cloud everybody," the singer said at the end of the song — which was recorded with Labrinth, and featured in Euphoria's second season — amid cheers from the crowd.



Eilish sported newly red hair and a Chicago Bulls jersey with red accents for her Lollapalooza appearance, which saw her introduced by the Windy City's Mayor Brandon Johnson and resulted in the hashtag #Billiepalooza from fans on social media.

Eilish also recently performed the Euphoria song at Coachella in April and back in December, when she invited Labrinth to perform with her at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The somber tune featured in the second episode of season two.

The cast of Euphoria is still in mourning after the actor's death, with many posting tributes on social media in the days that followed.

On Wednesday, Maude Apatow posted a touching message on Instagram honoring her costar, alongside a smiling photo of the late actor.

“I would get so excited to see on the schedule that we would be working together because I knew we’d have the best day, laughing so hard,” she wrote in the caption. “He was the sweetest and made everyone around him so happy. He was just the best. Words can’t really capture how magical of a person he was. My heart is broken.”

She continued, “Angus, getting to know and work with you was one of the greatest joys and blessings of my life. I will love you forever.”



While confirming the tragedy, Cloud's family shared a statement with PEOPLE about the difficult time Cloud had been going through since his father's recent passing.

"Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," Cloud's family said, in part.

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

