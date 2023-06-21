Billie Eilish Opens Up About Exploring Her Feminine Side in the Public Eye

“I don’t need to always prove to everyone that I’m a tomboy,” the musician told 'British Vogue'

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE
Updated on June 21, 2023 04:55PM EDT
Billie Eilish
Photo:

Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Billie Eilish isn’t willing to box herself in.

In a new interview with British Vogue, the 21-year-old “Happier Than Ever” singer explained her outlook on self-identity. 

“I spent most of my life being very masculine and boyish, and recently, in the last couple of years, was kind of like, ‘You know what, I’m allowed to be whatever I want to be when I want to be it,’” Eilish told the magazine while speaking on how she came to creating her new, equally versatile, fragrance Eilish No 2.  

When she first stepped onto the music scene in her late teens, Eilish was often clad in baggy punk-forward clothing. But in recent years, she’s been open to experimenting.

“I don’t need to always prove to everyone that I’m a tomboy. Like, that is what I am, but I also am this kind of girl. I’m also feminine, and I’m also sexy, and I’m also cute, and I’m also just like, none of the above, and I’m just me.”

Billie Eilish attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"
Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Eilish is also getting used to wearing a full face of glam, telling British Vogue, “I’m trying to be more comfortable wearing makeup, like a lot of makeup,” although she's "so scared of it."

If there was any a time that proved Eilish’s desire for versatility, it’s the Met Gala

She made her debut at fashion's biggest night in 2021, shocking fans with her ultra glamorous — and ultra womanly — Barbie-inspired look, which consisted of a custom corset Oscar de la Renta tulle gown with a sweetheart neckline. 

"It just was time," the singer told Vogue on the red carpet of her fashion risk. "It was time for this, and I feel like I've grown so much in the last few years."

Billie Eilish attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City
Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty

Up to this past May, she continued to mesh her gothic aesthetic with a softer twist. 

In 2021, she wore a gold Gucci gown with a corset bodice and green detailing, including embroidery throughout the long mesh sleeves. Unlike her blonde moment the previous year, she wore her hair black.

Her most recent Met outfit — an all-black Simone Rocha gown — was a bit darker, but included lots of lace and a see-through skirt for a seductive yet romantic feel. 

During the after hours, she resorted back to her comfy ways. 

“I went back to the hotel and was just like, get this offfff me!” she told British Vogue. “I put on big The North Face pants, a big zip-up jacket, backward hat and some Jordans — and that’s how I feel the best. I feel so powerful like that.”

Eilish’s interview with the fashion magazine mirrors the same sentiment she expressed on her Instagram Story only a few weeks ago. 

"I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how i did & constantly being told i'd be hotter if i acted like a woman," she wrote in a clapback post. "Now when i feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, i CHANGED and am a sellout."

"You guys are true idiots," she continued, calling her critics "bozos" who need to "let women rest."

The message she wanted to get across: “Believe it or not women could be interested in multiple things."

