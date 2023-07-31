When Billie Eilish isn't harming the environment, she's happier than ever.

On Monday, the Grammy winner announced her headlining set at Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago on Thursday will utilize solar-powered "zero-emissions battery systems" provided by Overdrive Energy Solutions.

Eilish, 21, is partnering with environmental non-profit REVERB to bring solar power to the music festival as part of the Music Decarbonization Project she co-founded with the organization, according to a press release.

There will be a temporary "solar farm" installed at Grant Park, the longtime location of Lollapalooza, where the batteries will be charged for the "Bad Guy" singer's performance.

Billie Eilish in Paris in June 2023. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen

"This bold and revolutionary move will be a powerful example of an emerging clean energy solution that can help rapidly reduce the carbon emissions of live music," reads the press release.

The musician hopes her solar-powered performance will "further prove clean energy technology's ability to provide power to large stages and drive the music industry toward a future that is less reliant on highly polluting diesel generators," adds the release.

"We hope and believe this will be a watershed moment for the music industry," wrote REVERB's co-founder and co-executive director Adam Gardner in a press statement. "There are real climate solutions available right here, right now."

Gardner, frontman of the band Guster, continued, "By showcasing this technology with one of the biggest artists in the world, on one of the most revered festival stages, we’re accelerating the necessary transition toward a decarbonized future, for music and beyond."

Billie Eilish in NYC in May 2023. Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Eilish has been a longtime climate activist. She previously partnered with REVERB for her recent Happier Than Ever, The World Tour, and the organization reported that fans raised $116,000 for pro-climate nonprofits throughout its run.

For the tour, she also partnered with her mom Maggie Baird's nonprofit Support + Feed, which launched in March 2020 to link the fights against food scarcity and climate change by providing providing nourishing plant-based meals to people in need.

"I'm really just so proud of my mom for creating this nonprofit," Eilish told PEOPLE last year. "The fans have been so supportive, and it's been so amazing seeing them so involved. My generation will be the one to see the firsthand consequences of climate change, so we need to be doing everything we can now to take action against it."