Billie Eilish Shows Off Bold New Red Hair — See the Look!

Billie Eilish is seeing red!

The “What Was I Made For?” singer revealed an edgy new look on Instagram on Thursday — sharing a photo that showed she had dyed her roots a bold red color to contrast with the rest of her black locks.

“Remember me?” Eilish, 21, captioned the image. In the snap, the singer posed with her head slightly tilted forward to show off her newly red roots and long black bangs, while the rest of her hair was tied back in two messy buns.

Her black, white, and red Chicago Bulls NBA jersey featured bold red piping that perfectly matched her red hair, while the layers of silver chains she wore added a touch of edgy glamor to the stylish star's outfit. A pair of sunglasses with orange-red lenses to complement the bold new style, completed the look.

While she gave fans a glimpse of her outfit on Instagram, those who attended Lollapalooza at Grant Park in Chicago — where Eilish performed on Thursday — got to see the red, black and white look in full, including the singer's red-bottomed sneakers!

Billie Eilish performs onstage during Lollapalooza at Grant Park. Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Playing with color isn't anything new for the stylish singer, who is no stranger to changing up her hairstyles. Eilish has previously dyed the top of her black hair bright green, and tried out blue, black and blonde hair over the years.

Last May, the Grammy winner reminisced about the platinum blonde hair that was the trademark of her Happier Than Ever album era when she posted never-before-seen photos on Instagram.

“Someee blonde things in my phone for you,” Eilish captioned the Instagram carousel of mirror selfies, video, and miscellaneous photos.



More recently, Eilish transformed into a Barbie doll with a retro blonde hairstyle for her music video for “What Was I Made For?”— her track from the Barbie film.

The singer debuted the 1960’s style ponytail in an Instagram announcement of her new self-produced video in July.

Eilish also channeled the throwback era in a buttoned-up yellow dress and matching earrings.

