Billie Eilish Debuts 'Barbie' Song 'What Was I Made For?' at Lollapalooza: Watch

The singer's set was solar-powered and also featured a tribute to the late 'Euphoria' actor Angus Cloud

Published on August 4, 2023 02:45PM EDT
Billie Eilish performs onstage during Lollapalooza at Grant Park
Billie Eilish performs onstage during Lollapalooza on Aug. 3, 2023. Photo:

 Michael Hickey/Getty

Billie Eilish gave her Barbie needle drop its proper moment on stage.

On Thursday night, the Grammy winner performed "What Was I Made For?" live for the first time during her headlining Lollapalooza set at Grant Park in Chicago.

Eilish, 21, played the song from the hit film while seated at the front of the stage with its music video playing in the background.

For those who weren't in attendance, the "Happier Than Ever" singer showed off a bold new look on Instagram on Thursday with a photo that revealed she had dyed her roots a bold red color to contrast with the rest of her black locks.

“Remember me?” Eilish captioned the image, which featured her stage outfit from her Lollapalooza set.

Eilish wore a black, white, and red Chicago Bulls NBA jersey with bold red piping to match her red hair. She paired the look with layers of silver chains, a pair of sunglasses with orange-red lenses and red-bottomed sneakers.

Billie Eilish performs onstage during Lollapalooza at Grant Park
Billie Eilish performs onstage during Lollapalooza at Grant Park.

 Michael Hickey/Getty

During her set, the singer also paid tribute to Angus Cloud with her song "Never Felt So Alone." The actor, who starred as Fezco in the hit HBO series Euphoria, died at age 25 at his family's home in Oakland, California on Monday.

"RIP Angus Cloud everybody," the singer said at the end of the track — which was recorded with Labrinth, and featured in Euphoria's second season — amid cheers from the crowd.

The singer's headlining set also notably utilized solar-powered "zero-emissions battery systems" provided by Overdrive Energy Solutions, which she announced on Monday.

Before Eilish and her brother, music producer and songwriter Finneas, came up with their Barbie soundtrack contribution, "What I Was Made For?," she endured a period of self-doubt.

In an interview with Apple Music 1 host Zane Lowe from July, Eilish said the song came about when they were experiencing a "frustration in writing."

"And Finneas has always been the one that's like, 'No, no, no, let's write. Let's write.' And honestly, we were in a period of time where we were both ... like through this last winter, we've both been incredibly uninspired," Eilish explained. "And we've still been working and trying to make stuff. And honestly, that song was the first thing we'd written in a minute." 

Luckily for the pop star, Barbie and director Greta Gerwig "just pulled it out of me, I don't know."

Eilish and Finneas, 25, saw an early cut of Barbie, with just Gerwig and a few producers at Warner Bros, she told Lowe. At the end of the screening, Gerwig asked them to "make something" if they were inspired. Finneas wondered if they should write a "Barbie song," but Eilish rejected that idea. She also realized that writing the track would be different from writing their Oscar-winning title song to No Time to Die. Soon the lyrics to "What I Was Made For?" just "came right out," she said.

