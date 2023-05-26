Billie Eilish Gives a Rare — Cheeky! — Sneak Peek of the Dragon Tattoo on Her Hip

Billie Eilish just shared the closest look yet at her biggest tattoo.



The pop star just gave fans a peek at her mysterious dragon tattoo on her hip in a new Instagram post shared on Thursday.



Eilish — who has two other tattoos: fairies on her hand and “Eilish” on her sternum — seems to like to keep her third tattoo, a large dragon on her right hip, relatively hidden from the public.



One of the only times the world had previously caught a glimpse of the ink was after the 2021 Met Gala when she posed inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a high-slit red gown and posted a picture in it where you could see the very bottom of the dragon's winding tail.

Now, she finally showed the world the face of her dragon tattoo, which rises almost to the level of her pierced belly button, with a video of her posing on a chair in her dressing room.



The dragon tattoo is ultra-detailed with winding whiskers, sharp teeth and noticeable spikes — starkly contrasting the rainbow belt on her denim jeans and cherub-print T-shirt. On the flip side, though, it's perfectly matched to her jet-black hair.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



She followed the clip of her posing with a meme and captioned it, “🙄,” to which fans wrote in the comment section, “u so gorg mama” and “MOTHER IS MOTHERING.” Even Vanessa Hudgens left a note saying, “Hot.”

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Her dragon tattoo wasn’t quite long enough to peek out of the mesh-accented goth-glam look she wore to the 2023 Met Gala on the first Monday of May.



The Grammy winner opted for a black lace Simone Rocha gown, complete with a high neck, embellished tulle skirt and crystal harness. She paired the edgy look with dramatic lace sleeves, above-the-knee stockings and towering platform heels. She also added some bling with Cartier jewels.



Her legs were covered in the sheer black stockings, but the elastic band, tulle and opulent nature of the garment made it so her dragon tattoo was fully hidden.