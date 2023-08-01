Billie Eilish Celebrates 'Bad Guy' Selling 10 Million Units: 'Forever and Ever Grateful for This Silly Little Song'

The track was featured on Eilish's 2019 debut album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"

By
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila is an editorial assistant at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2021. Her work previously appeared on The Poly Post
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 1, 2023 02:55PM EDT
Billie Eilish arrives for the world premiere of "Barbie" at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, on July 9, 2023
Billie Eilish. Photo:

Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty

Billie Eilish and Finneas are diamond certified!

On Monday, Eilish revealed on social media that her 2019 smash hit "Bad Guy" received the Record Industry Association of America's highest recognition.

“Bad Guy went diamond………………………. HUUUUUHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH??????????," the Grammy-winner, 21, captioned a photo of herself wearing the all-yellow outfit from the music video. "forever and ever grateful for this silly little song man. love you guys so much its stupid  @finneas"

Finneas — who produced the track — shared her post on his Instagram Stories and added, "This is f—ing crazy actually."

Diamond certifications are granted when singles or albums have sold a minimum of 10,000,000 units.

Eilish released "Bad Guy" in 2019 and it hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, spending 49 weeks on the chart. It was featured on her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and earned her a Grammy for record and song of the year.

Her latest musical release was "What Was I Made For?" for the Barbie soundtrack. In an interview with Apple Music 1 host Zane Lowe, she revealed how she found the inspiration to write it when experiencing a block.

Eilish and Finneas, 25, saw an early cut of Barbie, with just director Greta Gerwig and a few producers at Warner Bros, she told Lowe. At the end of the screening, Gerwig asked them to "make something" if they were inspired.

Finneas wondered if they should write a "Barbie song," but Eilish rejected that idea. She also realized that writing the track would be different from writing their Oscar-winning title song to No Time to Die. Soon the lyrics to "What I Was Made For?" just "came right out," she said.

"The start of writing this song, the first day of writing, Finneas and I, especially me because it's from my perspective, we were purely only thinking about Barbie," Eilish explained. "I did not think about myself once in the writing process. So that's the full first verse, pre-chorus, chorus, maybe second verse, all in one night."

Eilish said she was "purely inspired" by the movie, its take on Barbie, and how the character would feel. However, she soon realized that the song was really about her. 

"I really don't mean this to come off a conceited way at all, but I do this thing where I make stuff that I don't even know is ... like I'm writing for myself and I don't even know it," she said. "It is one of the most incredible things I get to experience in my life. Dude, the next week I was playing it in the car all day and playing it for everybody. And I was like, 'This is exactly how I feel. And I didn't even mean to be saying it.' "

Related Articles
Bebe Rexha performs at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on July 28, 2023 in London, England.
Bebe Rexha Cries Mid-Concert as Fans Hold Up 'You Are Enough' Signs After Keyan Safyari Breakup
BeyoncÃ© Gives Madonna a Shout-Out from Stage as Queen of Pop Attends Renaissance Tour in New Jersey
Beyoncé Gives Madonna a Shoutout from Stage as Queen of Pop Attends Renaissance Tour in New Jersey
Oprah Winfrey attends the photocall ahead of the Louis Vuitton Cruise Show 2024; BeyoncÃ© performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR"
Oprah Winfrey Shares Video of Her Dancing at Beyoncé Show with Tina Knowles-Lawson and Gayle King
Tina Knowles Has Lunch with Daughter Solange Before Heading to Beyonce ConcertÂ 
Tina Knowles-Lawson Has Lunch with Daughter Solange Knowles Before Heading to Beyoncé Concert
Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha Confirms the End of Her Relationship with Boyfriend Keyan Safyari: Report
Cardi B, Offset
Offset Admits He Lied About Cardi B Cheating Because He Was 'Really Lit' on Tequila
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo Hints at 'Guts' Tracklist in Cryptic New Video
Dave Grohl, Alanis Morissette
Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette Paid Tribute to Sinéad O'Connor at a Concert in Japan: Watch
Billie Eilish Announces Her Lollapalooza Performance Will Utilize Solar-Powered 'Zero Emissions Battery Systems'
Billie Eilish Reveals Her Lollapalooza Set Will Utilize Solar-Powered 'Zero-Emissions Battery Systems'
Hayley Williams of Paramore performs at the Paramore "This Is Why" Tour at the Kia Forum on July 20, 2023 in Inglewood, California
Hayley Williams Slams 'Incel Ass' Internet Bros for Criticizing Her Reasons for Postponing Paramore Concerts
Lady Gaga performs during her 'JAZZ & PIANO' residency at Park Theater at Park MGM on January 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Lady Gaga Announces the Return of Her Jazz & Piano Las Vegas Residency
Kelly Clarkson performs during her show chemistry...An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson at Bakkt Theater
Kelly Clarkson Warns Fans They Should Only 'Throw Diamonds' at Her During Opening of Las Vegas Residency
Kelly Clarkson performs during her show chemistry...An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Kelly Clarkson Hilariously Responds to Woman Who Says the Singer's Her 'Hall Pass' at Las Vegas Show
Sam Asghari Says Mom Is 'Fine' After Surviving 'Major Accident'
Sam Asghari Says His Mom Was Hospitalized After a 'Major Accident' But Is Doing 'Okay'
Cardi B performs at Cardi B and Offset Headline Hall of Fame Party 2023 at Gila River Resorts & Casinos
Cardi B Asked Fans to 'Splash Me Down' — Just Not on Her Face — at Concert Where She Threw Microphone
Sinead O'Connor Bob Geldof 03 03 20
Bob Geldof Says Sinéad O’Connor’s Last Text Messages Were 'Happy' but Also 'Laden with Desperation'