Billie Eilish Wishes Brother Finneas Happy 26th Birthday: 'You Are the Best Thing I Have'

The ‘What Was I Made For?’ singer is celebrating her big brother Finneas on his 26th birthday

By Jill Lupupa
Published on July 31, 2023 08:20AM EDT
Billie Eilish Finneas O'Connell Birthday instagram
Finneas gazes at Billie Eilish as a newborn baby. Photo:

Billie Eilish/Instagram

Billie Eilish is showing her love for big brother Finneas on his 26th birthday!

The 7-time Grammy-winner, 21, posted a throwback image of the pair on Instagram Monday showing Finneas looking at her adoringly as a newborn baby.

“My best friend forever. will never love anyone as much as i love you @finneas happy birthday you are the best thing i have,” Eilish, 21, captioned the image.

Eilish has often spoken about how crucial her big brother is to her music. Together, the siblings have released two No. 1 albums (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in 2019 and Happier Than Ever in 2021), won multiple Grammys and even taken home an Academy Award.

In July, Eilish revealed that she was going through a period of self-doubt that went far beyond writer's block before she and Finneas came up with their Barbie soundtrack contribution, "What I Was Made For?"

In an interview with Apple Music 1 host Zane Lowe, released on the same day as her self-directed music video for the song, Eilish said the song only came about when Finneas found the solution to their "frustration in writing."

Billie Eilish Finneas O'Connell Barbie 07 09 23
Billie Eilish and Finneas at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Barbie'.

TheMegaAgency

"Finneas has always been the one that's like, 'No, no, no, let's write. Let's write.' And honestly, we were in a period of time where we were both ... like through this last winter, we've both been incredibly uninspired," Eilish explained. "And we've still been working and trying to make stuff. And honestly, that song was the first thing we'd written in a minute." 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this month Finneas also opened up about their life in the spotlight in an interview on iHeartRadio's Song Stories podcast shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

"Billie gets to play these arenas and whatever, but her day-to-day life is more challenging than mine," he told host Jordan Runtagh. "My ability to walk down the street and go into a grocery store and sit at a coffee shop and whatever is uninhibited. Maybe a kid or two that day comes up to me and goes, 'Hey, I love you,' or something, but it's not a challenge."

Billie Eilish Finneas O'Connell Los Angeles Dodgers 07 21 22
Billie Eilish and Finneas at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

GC Images

Finneas added that he has no interest in achieving the same level of fame and recognition as his sister, and would "avoid it" if he could.

Despite this, he acknowledged that a certain level of notoriety is required for his music to hit as many ears as possible.

"The caveat is that I'm proud of my music. I want to promote it. I want it to be heard by as many people as possible. And if the consequence of that is that I become more famous, I'm willing to take that," he says. "I think a lot of people want to be famous, but I have no desire to be any more famous than I currently am. It seems like a huge drag."

Related Articles
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were out for dinner at Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills where they met with producer Jeffrey Katzenberg and his wife Marilyn
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Enjoy Date Night in Colorful Outfits
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Kicks Off Las Vegas Residency with Career-Spanning Set: My First Show in '9,000 Years'
Carly Rae Jepsen Press Shots
Carly Rae Jepsen Details Making New Song 'So Right' with Boyfriend Cole MGN: 'Our First Little Baby' (Exclusive)
Matteo Bocelli, Ed Sheeran, Andrea Bocelli
Matteo Bocelli Says He Was 'Super Excited' to Work with Ed Sheeran on New Single 'Chasing Stars' (Exclusive)
Is Travis Scott Shading Kylie Jennerâs Rumored Beau Timothee Chalamet on New Song? Hereâs Why Fans Think So
Is Travis Scott Shading Ex Kylie Jenner's Rumored Beau Timothée Chalamet on New Song? Here's Why Fans Think So
Cardi B and her husband Offset dined at Delilah's Restaurant and Lounge in Hollywood and were approached by a flower vendor as they were leaving.
Offset Gifts Cardi B Roses During Date Night as Video for New Single ‘Jealousy’ Drops
Lizzo Lord of the Rings
Watch Lizzo Play the 'Lord of the Rings' Theme Song with a Recorder — and Look the Part!
Madonna Dances on Instagram Weeks After Health Scare as She Celebrates 40th Anniversary of Her First Album
Madonna Dances to 'Lucky Star' Weeks After Health Scare as She Celebrates 40th Anniversary of First Album
bad bunny, billie eilish, post malone
Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish and Post Malone Are All Smiles in Spotify's Billions Club: The Series Trailer — Watch!
Cassadee Pope THE VOICE -- "Live Finale, Part 2" red carpet
How Cassadee Pope's Boyfriend Sam Palladio Inspired Her New Song: 'I Wanted It to Be a Little Naughty' (Exclusive)
Sinead O'Connor attends the 50th Anniversary Of 'The Late Late Show'
Sinéad O'Connor Revealed What She 'Instructed' Her Kids to Do in the Event of Her Death (Exclusive)
Singer Selena Gomez (L) and actress Francia Raisa
Francia Raisa Quietly Reacts to Selena Gomez's Birthday Tribute to Her on Instagram
Jonas Brothers to Perform 'Five Albums Every Night' on Massive Tour Kicking Off This Summer
Jonas Brothers Announce 50 New Tour Dates, Including North America, Europe and Australia
sinead o'connor obit
Sinéad O'Connor's Autopsy Will Be Conducted After No Medical Cause of Death Given, Coroner Says
Tori Kelly 'Yellowjackets' TV Series premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 22 Mar 2023
Tori Kelly Posts Health Update After Reported Collapse, Hospitalization for Blood Clots: 'Scary Few Days'
Offset and Cardi B attend the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Cardi B and Offset Tease 'Jealousy' Collab After Cheating Allegations — See the Cheeky Cover Art