Billie Eilish Brings Out Surprise Guests Boygenius During Intimate London Concert

Billie Eilish made her fans happier than ever at an intimate show in London.

Following her headlining sets at Reading and Leeds Festival in the U.K., the pop star, 21, played a small show at London’s Electric Ballroom on Tuesday. The 1,500 fans who were lucky enough to see the intimate show were also wowed by a few of the “Bad Guy” singer’s special surprises.

Eilish brought out boygenius, the indie rock trio featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, to sing “When the Party’s Over” with her, and also invited singer/producer Labrinth on stage to perform their collaboration “Never Felt So Alone.”

Fans captured footage of the performances.

boygenius stood at the front of the stage with Eilish and harmonized with her throughout the somber ballad, as the audience hollered throughout the song.

According to NME, the Grammy winner told the crowd to lower their phones when she was introducing boygenius because she wanted to see their reaction when the band came out on stage.

After the group played the song off her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Eilish reportedly said, “I’m in love with all three of them. Truly.”

Phoebe Bridgers actually sang a cover of “When the Party’s Over” last year on SiriusXMU. The boygenius member also previously joined the “Happier Than Ever” singer on stage at one of her Kia Forum concerts in Los Angeles in late 2022 to perform Bridgers’ 2017 hit “Motion Sickness.”

Labrinth looked overjoyed joining Eilish on their collaboration off his 2023 album Ends & Begins, calling for audience participation throughout the performance.

Eilish most recently released “What Was I Made For,” her contribution to the Barbie movie soundtrack, Barbie: The Album. After the track arrived in July, she performed it live for the first time during her headlining set at Lollapalooza in early August.

The singer-songwriter spoke about how she and her brother/collaborator Finneas wrote the heart wrenching song after experiencing a period of self-doubt and feeling “uninspired.” In an interview with Apple Music 1 host Zane Lowe, she shared, “We were really in a zone of feeling like we lost it and feeling like, ‘Man, I don't know if we can do this anymore.’ And we were like, I was 15 years old, 16, 17, and he's a teenager, you can imagine my thoughts of doubt. Like, ‘Oh, I can't do this anymore.’”

She explained being “purely inspired” after screening an early cut of Barbie when writer-director Greta Gerwig asked her to contribute a song and ended up writing something deeply personal.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“I really don't mean this to come off a conceited way at all, but I do this thing where I make stuff that I don't even know is ... like I'm writing for myself and I don't even know it," she said. "It is one of the most incredible things I get to experience in my life. Dude, the next week I was playing it in the car all day and playing it for everybody. And I was like, ‘This is exactly how I feel. And I didn't even mean to be saying it.’”

The pop singer also directed the music video for the song, in which she wears a ‘60s-inspired dress and her platinum blonde hair is up in a Barbie-esque ponytail as she sifts through a box of doll clothes. “I don't know, I love all my videos, and some of them of course have aged poorly, but I still really love them all,” she said. “But this one, I think, I don't know, I feel really proud of it."

