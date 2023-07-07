Billie Eilish Announces 'Barbie' Song with Throwback Photos from Childhood Barbie-Themed Birthday Party

On Thursday, the singer announced the July 13 release of "What What Was I Made For?", her track from the upcoming "Barbie" film

By
Updated on July 7, 2023 10:14AM EDT
Billie Eilish Shares Throwback Photos from Her Barbie-Themed Birthday Party as a Kid
Billie Eilish attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California (L); Barbie cake. Photo:

Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Billie Eilish Instagram

Billie Eilish is proudly sharing her love for all things Barbie — including her upcoming song release for the Greta Gerwig-directed film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

On Thursday, the "Bad Guy" singer, 21, posted some throwback photos on her Instagram Story, showing off a Barbie birthday party she had as a kid and photos of herself opening a Barbie castle on what appeared to be a childhood Christmas morning.

A standout from her birthday bash? A pink-and-yellow Barbie cake, which featured five layers of yellow cake with chocolate frosting inside.

In another Story photo, Eilish's post read, "What Was I Made For?" teasing her Barbie-themed song. She also posted a "B" — which is also, notably, the singer's first initial — in Barbie-logo lettering to her feed, with the song title written across the top.

"AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!! What Was I Made For??" Eilish wrote in the caption of the latter post. "COMING OUT JULY 13 AT 7AM PT. !!!!!!!!!!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Billie Eilish Shares Throwback Photos from Her Barbie-Themed Birthday Party as a Kid
A young Billie Eilish at her Barbie birthday party.

Billie Eilish Instagram

The seven-time Grammy winner went on to share more details about her addition to Barbie the Album, which arrives on July 21 — the same day the movie hits theaters.

"WE MADE THIS SONG FOR BARBIE AND IT MEANS THE ABSOLUTE WORRRRLLLD TO ME. THIS MOVIE IS GONNA CHANGE UR LIVES AND HOPEFULLY THE SONG WILL TOO," Eilish wrote, tagging her brother and music-producer partner Finneas and adding, "GET READY TO SOB."

The star-studded line-up also includes tracks from LizzoDua Lipa, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, Karol G, Charli XCX, PinkPantheress, Ava MaxDominic FikeKhalidThe Kid LaroiTame ImpalaHaimGayle and Fifty Fifty FIFTY featuring Kali. Gosling, 42, also performs a song as his Ken character.

The album was announced in late May, alongside a couple of "TBDs" — one of which is now confirmed to be Eilish's song.

In 2021, Eilish attended her first Met Gala resembling a real-life Peaches N Cream Barbie — a collector's item released in 1984.

The singer's peach Oscar de la Renta corset ball gown had off-the-shoulder tulle details and a long train flowing behind her.

"It just was time," Eilish told Keke Palmer on the red carpet of her fashion risk, since she had been known until then for much edgier looks. "It was time for this, and I feel like I've grown so much in the last few years."

On her general love for Barbie dolls, she said, "It was my favorite thing in the world. I would ask for them for Christmas every single year. The dresses — genuinely, that was my inspiration."

Barbie and Barbie the Album will both be out on July 21.

Related Articles
Taylor Swift Speak Now (Taylor's Version) Album Release
Taylor Swift Says She's 'Unfailingly Proud' of 6 New Vault Songs on 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'
Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling
Eva Mendes Says Ryan Gosling Is the 'Greatest Actor I've Ever Worked With'
Drake Performs with Hologram of Younger Self and Nearly Gets Hit by Fan's Phone at First Tour Stop
Drake Performs with Hologram of Younger Self and Nearly Gets Hit by Fan's Phone at First Tour Stop
Taylor Swift Speak Now (Taylor's Version) Album Release
Taylor Swift Switches Up 'Better Than Revenge' Song Lyrics for 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'
Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, Instagram
Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Wishes Him a Happy Birthday: 'You Bring So Much Happiness'
Beetlejuice 2 - filming wedding scenes in Hertfordshire, England. Jenna Ortega who plays the daughter of of Lydia Deetz
Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder Seen Filming Wedding Scene for 'Beetlejuice 2' (Exclusive Photos)
Rapper Yung Joc attends The Art Institute of Atlanta
'It's Goin' Down' Rapper Yung Joc Says He's 'Not Bothered' After Fans Chose $50 Gift Card over Meeting Him
Tracy Chapman, Luke Combs
Tracy Chapman Reveals What She Thinks About Luke Combs' Chart-Topping Country Cover of 'Fast Car'
Hari Nef in the Barbie movie
Hari Nef on Getting Glam for Her 'Barbie' Role: 'I Want the Highest Heel Every Time'
P!NK performs on stage during the P!NK Summer Carnival 2023 Tour
Pink Eats Chocolate Onstage During Concert Mishap: 'Leave It to Me to Really F--- Up a Beautiful Song'
Eagles Final Tour Promo
The Eagles Announce 'The Long Goodbye' Final Tour: 'The Time Has Come to Close the Circle'
Taylor Swift performs on the opening night of her Speak Now tour at the LG Arena on March 23, 2011 in Birmingham, England.
Who Are Taylor Swift's 'Speak Now' Songs About? What She Has Said About the Inspirations
Coco Lee attends Armani Si Passione Perfume event on November 6, 2018 in Shanghai, China
Singer and Voice of 'Mulan' CoCo Lee Dead by Suicide at Age 48, Siblings Confirm
Cardi B and offset coming out the Balenciaga store in Paris
Cardi B and Offset Show Off P.D.A. in Paris for First Sighting Since Cheating Rumors
Avril Lavigne and Tyga arrive at Nobu âAll Whiteâ July 4th Party in Malibu
Avril Lavigne and Tyga Attend Fourth of July Party Together After Breakup
Toni Collette and Taylor Swift
Toni Collette Praises Taylor Swift at Eras Tour: 'Your Talent Is Immeasurable and Your Generosity Boundless'