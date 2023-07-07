Billie Eilish Announces 'Barbie' Song with Throwback Photos from Childhood Barbie-Themed Birthday Party

Billie Eilish is proudly sharing her love for all things Barbie — including her upcoming song release for the Greta Gerwig-directed film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

On Thursday, the "Bad Guy" singer, 21, posted some throwback photos on her Instagram Story, showing off a Barbie birthday party she had as a kid and photos of herself opening a Barbie castle on what appeared to be a childhood Christmas morning.

A standout from her birthday bash? A pink-and-yellow Barbie cake, which featured five layers of yellow cake with chocolate frosting inside.

In another Story photo, Eilish's post read, "What Was I Made For?" teasing her Barbie-themed song. She also posted a "B" — which is also, notably, the singer's first initial — in Barbie-logo lettering to her feed, with the song title written across the top.

"AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!! What Was I Made For??" Eilish wrote in the caption of the latter post. "COMING OUT JULY 13 AT 7AM PT. !!!!!!!!!!"

A young Billie Eilish at her Barbie birthday party. Billie Eilish Instagram

The seven-time Grammy winner went on to share more details about her addition to Barbie the Album, which arrives on July 21 — the same day the movie hits theaters.

"WE MADE THIS SONG FOR BARBIE AND IT MEANS THE ABSOLUTE WORRRRLLLD TO ME. THIS MOVIE IS GONNA CHANGE UR LIVES AND HOPEFULLY THE SONG WILL TOO," Eilish wrote, tagging her brother and music-producer partner Finneas and adding, "GET READY TO SOB."

The star-studded line-up also includes tracks from Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, Karol G, Charli XCX, PinkPantheress, Ava Max, Dominic Fike, Khalid, The Kid Laroi, Tame Impala, Haim, Gayle and Fifty Fifty FIFTY featuring Kali. Gosling, 42, also performs a song as his Ken character.

The album was announced in late May, alongside a couple of "TBDs" — one of which is now confirmed to be Eilish's song.



In 2021, Eilish attended her first Met Gala resembling a real-life Peaches N Cream Barbie — a collector's item released in 1984.

The singer's peach Oscar de la Renta corset ball gown had off-the-shoulder tulle details and a long train flowing behind her.

"It just was time," Eilish told Keke Palmer on the red carpet of her fashion risk, since she had been known until then for much edgier looks. "It was time for this, and I feel like I've grown so much in the last few years."

On her general love for Barbie dolls, she said, "It was my favorite thing in the world. I would ask for them for Christmas every single year. The dresses — genuinely, that was my inspiration."

Barbie and Barbie the Album will both be out on July 21.