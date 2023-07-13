Billie Eilish and Finneas Urge Fans to Stop Throwing Objects at Artists: 'Don't Do It'

Billie Eilish and Finneas are not here for throwing objects at artists.

In the past few weeks, a growing number of musicians have been hit onstage with items thrown by fans. Earlier this week, the brother and sister duo weighed in on the matter.

“I’ve been getting hit onstage with things for like, literally, six years, I don’t know why this is like new,” Eilish, 21, told The Hollywood Reporter at the Barbie world premiere in Los Angeles.

She added, "People just get excited and it can be dangerous."

Finneas and Billie Eilish. Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

Finneas, 25, then noted fans don't always throw the objects with the intention to hit artists — rather to get their attention.

"It’s absolutely infuriating when you’re up there," Eilish responded.

“I have mixed feelings about it, because when you’re up there it blows. But you know it’s out of love and they’re just trying to give you something,” the "TV" singer continued. “You’re in a vulnerable position, but I’ve been getting hit with stuff for like years.”

Finneas (born Finneas O'Connell) concluded with a message: “Don’t do it — we get it but don’t do it." The "Bad Guy" singer echoed: “Don’t throw things onstage, but we love you; it’s very sweet.”

Stars began speaking out about the matter after Bebe Rexha was seriously hurt in New York City when a fan chucked a cell phone at her face. He was later arrested. After the incident, videos of Harry Styles, Kelsea Ballerini, Lil Nas X, Drake, Pink and more being hit with objects surfaced online.

“Have you noticed how people are forgetting f---ing show etiquette at the moment," said Adele. "People are throwing s--- on stage. Have you seen that? I f---ing dare you — I dare you throw something at me. I’ll f---ing kill you.”

"Stop throwing things at the artist ... These people have lost it. Can you imagine?"

After Ballerini was hit with a bracelet onstage, she addressed her crowd.

"Can we just talk about what happened?" she began.

“All I care about is keeping everyone safe. If you ever don’t feel safe, please let someone around you know. If anyone’s pushing too much or you just have that gut feeling, just always flag it. Don’t throw things. You know?”



Charlie Puth also shared his thoughts on Twitter: "This trend of throwing things at performers while they are on stage must come to an end. It’s so disrespectful and very dangerous. Please just enjoy the music I beg of you…"