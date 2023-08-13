Billie Eilish Addresses Split From Jesse Rutherford: 'My Homie Forever'

A rep for the Grammy winner confirmed in May that she and Rutherford had split after dating for less than a year

By
Published on August 13, 2023 10:42AM EDT
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford attend the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala. Photo:

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Billie Eilish and her ex Jesse Rutherford remain firm friends.

In May, a rep confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair split "amicably and remain good friends", following less than a year of dating, and now, Eilish is elaborating on how their relationship looks today.

During a fan Q&A on her Instagram Story on Saturday, the "What Was I Made For?" singer, 21, was asked if she was dating anyone, to which she replied, "NO SIRRRRRR."

After answering a few more questions from her followers —  including queries about her dog, Shark, and her current favorite song — Eilish responded to a fan who asked her specifically about Rutherford, 31. "Very very good friends only," she wrote, adding, "My homie forever."

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford
Billie Eilish clarifies her relationship status on Instagram.

Billie Eilish/Instagram

Eilish and Rutherford — the lead singer of band The Neighbourhood — were last spotted together hanging out at Coachella in April, after initially sparking romance rumors in October 2022 when TMZ shared photos of them out to eat in West Hollywood.

The pair eventually went Instagram official with a couples Halloween costume that seemed to jokingly address criticism of their age difference — with Eilish dressed as a baby and Rutherford as an elderly man. They then hit the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 in November for their first big public outing as a duo, where they wore bedtime-themed outfits.

The same month, Eilish said she was "really happy and excited" to be dating Rutherford, who she called the "hottest f---ing f---er alive" during a conversation with Vanity Fair.

"Can we just [get a] round of applause for me?" she joked. "Thank you, Jesse Rutherford, everyone."

The couple attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty together in March and celebrated Easter together in April. However, a rep for Eilish confirmed to PEOPLE in May that the pair had parted ways. "We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends," Eilish's rep said in a statement at the time, adding "All cheating rumors are false. Both are currently single."

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford
Billie Eilish clarifies her relationship status on Instagram.

Billie Eilish/Instagram

Newly single Eilish has had plenty to celebrate over the last few months, including a certain diamond-certified single of her own!

Earlier this month, the musician revealed to fans that her 2019 smash hit "Bad Guy" had sold 10 million units and earned the Record Industry Association of America's highest recognition for sales. The certification is only granted when singles or albums sell a minimum of 10,000,000 units.

“Bad Guy went diamond………………………. HUUUUUHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH??????????," she captioned an image featuring the yellow outfit from her music video. "forever and ever grateful for this silly little song man. love you guys so much its stupid  @finneas"

"Bad Guy" previously hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 back in 2019, and earned Eilish a Grammy for record and song of the year.

The singer also gave fans of her newer material a treat during her headlining Lollapalooza set at Grant Park in Chicago this month.

During the show, she performed "What Was I Made For?" live for the first time, as the music video for the Barbie soundtrack cut played in the background. She also paid tribute to Angus Cloud with her song "Never Felt So Alone" at the show, as the song was featured in Euphoria's second season.

