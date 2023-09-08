Bill Hader and Ali Wong Hold Hands as They Step Out for Smoothies

Bill Hader and Ali Wong are enjoying the final days of summer!

The Barry alum, 45, and Beef star, 41, were spotted holding hands after grabbing smoothies at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The pair kept it casual with Wong sporting a white T-shirt, athletic shorts and aviator sunglasses and Hader wearing a black T-shirt, navy shorts and flip-flops.

Bill Hader and Ali Wong. Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic, Randy Shropshire/Deadline via Getty

The outing comes nearly five months after PEOPLE confirmed Saturday Night Live alum and the Always Be My Maybe actress had rekindled their romance after briefly dating last fall.

At the season 4 premiere of Barry in Los Angeles in April, Hader told PEOPLE that his latest love had convinced him to make time for a much-needed getaway.

"My girlfriend and I were talking and she brought it up that I haven't had a vacation in 10 years, so I think I need to go," the actor said without naming Wong.

Hader told Collider he recently went with Wong to her hometown of San Francisco but quipped how "that doesn't really count."

Bill Hader attends "Barry" Season 4 Premiere in Los Angeles on April 16, 2023. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Wong opened up about navigating life in the spotlight in June, telling Variety, “It’s so weird. I can’t even explain it. I have never, ever been snapped by paparazzi until this year. I was talking to someone recently and they said, ‘I think it’s so alarming when it happens because you feel like you’ve been caught when really, you’re not doing anything wrong.’”

She continued, “It was someone giving me, in hindsight, advice about their former relationship with a famous person. They had spent so much energy hiding, and that defined the whole relationship. That’s still staying with me, and it’s quite an adjustment.”

“The other thing is my mom reads People magazine; she’s been a longtime subscriber, and she does the crossword puzzle. I haven’t even discussed it with her, but that must be so surreal for her,” she added. “I’m trying to get used to it.”

Ali Wong. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

In April 2022, a representative for Wong confirmed to PEOPLE that the Hard Knock Wife standup and husband Justin Hakuta were divorcing after eight years of marriage. At the time, a source called the split "amicable" and said the pair, who share daughters Mari, 7, and Nikki, 5, "will continue to co-parent lovingly."

Wong told The Hollywood Reporter in March she and entrepreneur Hakuta, 40, remained close, sharing, "We're really, really close; we're best friends. We've been through so much together. It's a very unconventional divorce."

Hader was most recently linked to his Noelle costar Anna Kendrick, whom he dated for nearly two years. They'd been quietly seeing each other for more than one year before news of their relationship broke in January 2022. Hader and the Pitch Perfect star, 37, split in June 2022.

Before that, the comedic actor dated The O.C. alum Rachel Bilson. The two made their red carpet debut at the 2020 Golden Globes and broke up six month later. After Bilson and Hader split, the actress went on her podcast Broad Ideas and joked she missed his "big d---."

Hader shares three children with his ex-wife Maggie Carey, to whom he was married from 2006 to 2018.

