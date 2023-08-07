Bill Gates and Paula Hurd Hit Saint-Tropez After Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Engagement Party

Bill Gates and Paula Hurd are taking in the sights of the French Riviera.

The couple was spotted on Saturday arriving at Club 55 in Saint-Tropez, just days after they celebrated Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's engagement at a party on the Amazon founder’s $550 million yacht on Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

On Saturday, the 67-year-old Microsoft co-founder and Hurd were seen on a boat as they arrived at the restaurant, which overlooks the Mediterranean.

On Wednesday, the pair was among the guests who toasted the engagement of Bezos, 59, and Sánchez, 53, who got engaged in May during a European vacation that included stops in Saint-Tropez, Portofino, Cannes, and Capri.

For the celebratory affair, Gates was spotted wearing a gray striped jacket and matching t-shirt, while Hurd wore a laser-cut black sleeveless top.

Before their appearance on Wednesday, the Microsoft co-founder and Hurd made an appearance together during the Men's final at the Australian Open in January. An insider told PEOPLE at the time that "it's widely known that Bill Gates and Paula Hurd are dating."

Gates is a father of three children – daughters Jennifer, 27, and Phoebe, 20, and son Rory, 24 – whom he shares with his ex-wife Melinda French Gates. Their divorce was finalized in August 2021 following 27 years of marriage.

Before her relationship with Gates, Hurd was married for nearly 30 years to Mark Hurd, the CEO of the software company Oracle and one-time boss of Hewlett-Packard, with whom she shares two daughters. The businessman died in October 2019 at the age of 62.

