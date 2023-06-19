Bill Gates Celebrates Father’s Day With Tribute to Dads 'Making Lasting Memories'

Bill Gates is getting into the Father's Day spirit.

The billionaire Microsoft co-founder, who shares three children — daughters Jennifer, 27, and Phoebe, 20, and son Rory, 24 — with ex-wife Melinda French Gates, shared a tribute to his father, the late William H. Gates Sr., on the holiday.

"Not a day that goes by that I don’t think about my dad," Gates, 67, wrote on Instagram Sunday. "Happy Father’s Day to all the dads making lasting memories with their kids." Gates included a gallery of photos of himself with his father.

Gates' father died in September 2020 at 94. When announcing his father's death, Gates reflected on William's influence on his drive to succeed.

"When I was a kid, he wasn’t prescriptive or domineering, and yet he never let me coast along at things I was good at, and he always pushed me to try things I hated or didn’t think I could do (swimming and soccer, for example)," Gates wrote at the time. "And he modeled an amazing work ethic. He was one of the hardest-working and most respected lawyers in Seattle, as well as a major civic leader in our region."

Gates also shared Father's Day messages from his daughters Jennifer and Phoebe in his Instagram Story. "Happy Father's Day. Love you forever," Phoebe wrote. "[And] a happy Father's Day to you too," Jennifer added.

This year marks the philanthropists's first Father's Day as a grandfather. In March, Jennifer and husband Nayel Nassar welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

“I can’t wait to watch you discover the world,” he wrote in a heartwarming Instagram post dedicated to his new granddaughter. Alongside the sweet message he also shared a photograph of himself cradling his granddaughter in his arms.

Last year, Gates reflected on how becoming a grandfather had caused him to start “looking at the world through a new lens.”

"Simply typing that phrase, 'I'll become a grandfather next year,' makes me emotional. And the thought gives a new dimension to my work,” he wrote in his annual year-end post on the Gates Notes blog. “When I think about the world my grandchild will be born into, I'm more inspired than ever to help everyone's children and grandchildren have a chance to survive and thrive."



Earlier this year, Bill and Melinda reunited to celebrate Jennifer as she graduated from Columbia University with her master's degree in public health.

At the time, Jennifer shared a photo of herself on Instagram in her cap and gown smiling with her parents and husband.

"(Accelerated) Master of Public Health 👩‍🎓🩵," the graduate wrote. "Thank you @columbiapublichealth for this incredible educational opportunity and the village around me who made this possible. Grateful 🙏✨."

Sharing a smiling father-daughter photo on his own Instagram page, Bill offered up his own congratulatory message. "I’m so proud of you, Jenn. You have grown and learned so much over the years," he wrote. "I can’t wait to see what you accomplish next."

