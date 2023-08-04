Bill Gates and Paula Hurd Attend Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Engagement Party

Bill Gates was among the guests who celebrated Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's engagement.

Bezos, 59, and Sánchez, 53, got engaged in May during a European vacation that included stops in Saint-Tropez, Portofino, Cannes, and Capri. A source told PEOPLE that the celebration took place onboard the Amazon founder's yacht on Italy's Amalfi Coast on Wednesday.

During the event, Gates, 67, was spotted wearing a gray tuxedo jacket and matching t-shirt as he took in the festivities with his girlfriend, Paula Hurd.

Representatives for Gates did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment on Thursday.

The Microsoft co-founder and Hurd, 60, were last photographed together in January during the Men's final at the Australian Open. An insider told PEOPLE at the time that "it's widely known that Bill Gates and Paula Hurd are dating, but she hasn't met his kids yet."

Gates is a father of three children – daughters Jennifer, 27, and Phoebe, 20, and son Rory, 24 – whom he shares with his ex-wife Melinda French Gates. Their divorce was finalized in August 2021 following 27 years of marriage.

Before her relationship with Gates, Hurd was married for nearly 30 years to Mark Hurd, the CEO of the software company Oracle and one-time boss of Hewlett-Packard, whom she shares two children with. The businessman died in October 2019 at the age of 62.

As for Bezos and Sánchez, the pair took their relationship public in January 2019. News of their romance came after the investor announced his divorce from MacKenzie Scott following 25 years of marriage. At the time, Sánchez was also going through a divorce from her previous husband of 13 years, Patrick Whitesell, with whom she shares two children. She is also a mom to a son from a previous relationship with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez.

Shortly after news of Bezos and Sánchez's engagement broke, a source told PEOPLE that the couple is "on cloud nine — so happy and madly in love."

"Her engagement ring is beyond stunning," the source said. "And huge! She keeps playing with it and looking at it. You can tell she loves it."

