Bill Cosby Sued by 9 Women, Including Janice Dickinson, for Alleged Sexual Assault

'The Cosby Show' alum is being sued in a new lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court of Nevada

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 15, 2023 12:17PM EDT
Actor/ stand-up comedian Bill Cosby arrives to Montgomery County Courthouse as jury selection continues for his sexual assault retrial on April 4, 2018
Bill Cosby. Photo:

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

Bill Cosby is being sued by nine women, including Janice Dickinson, for sexual assault. 

The lawsuit was filed by the women in the U.S. District Court of Nevada, court documents obtained by PEOPLE Thursday show. The plaintiffs all allege that Cosby, 85, drugged, or attempted to drug them, before sexually assaulting them. 

The alleged encounters, during which the women all say they were given either pills or tainted drinks by Cosby, happened from approximately 1979 to 1992 in Nevada. 

Several of the incidents took place in Cosby’s suite in the same Las Vegas hotel, the complaint adds. 

The plaintiffs in the new lawsuit are supermodel Dickinson, 68, Lili Bernard, Lise Lotte-Lublin, Janice Baker-Kinney, Rebecca Cooper, Linda Kirkpatrick, Angela Leslie, Pam Joy Abeyta and Heidi Thomas.

Bill Cosby accuser model Janice Dickinson, 63, walks through the Montgomery County Courthouse in a break from testifying on the fourth day of the sexual assault retrial on April 12, 2018
Janice Dickinson.

Mark Makela/Getty

Dickinson alleges Cosby invited her to Lake Tahoe to discuss a potential role on his TV show over dinner. While there, Dickinson says she complained of menstrual cramps and he offered her a pill he said would help. She claims she felt “woozy, dizzy, and disoriented” shortly after taking the pill and then went to Cosby's hotel suite, where she alleges he raped her. 

Meanwhile, actress Bernard, 59, claims Cosby invited her to his hotel suite in Vegas and offered her a drink that he said was “non-alcoholic sparkling cider”. Shortly after drinking the beverage, she says she felt “dizzy, disoriented, and giddy.” After losing consciousness, Bernard claims she woke naked, with Cosby naked by her feet. She then alleges she told Cosby she did not want to have sex and cried out for help, but Cosby raped her and placed a pillow over her face. 

The complaint adds that The Cosby Show alum “used his enormous power, fame, and prestige, and claimed interest in helping them and/or their careers as a pretense to isolate and sexually assault them.”

Lili Bernard attends the 4th Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza on June 12, 2022
Lili Bernard.

David Livingston/WireImage

The new lawsuit comes after former Playmate model Victoria Valentino filed her own lawsuit against Cosby in Los Angeles County Superior Court earlier this month. 

Valentino, 80, alleges in the lawsuit that she was drugged and raped by the actor after they ran into each other at a Los Angeles restaurant in 1969, after first coming forward with the claims in 2014.

Her case was made possible after California temporarily extended its statute of limitations in sexual assault cases with the passage of Assembly Bill 2777.

Cosby has previously been met with other sexual assault cases. In 2018, he was convicted on three counts of aggravated indecent assault after Temple University employee Andrea Constand said he drugged her and sexually assaulted her in his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

Dickinson was among several plaintiffs named in the new lawsuit who testified against Cosby in his 2018 criminal trial in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

Bill Cosby
Bill Cosby. Matt Slocum/AP

Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison and served time for more than two years before his conviction was overturned, leading to his release in June 2021.

At the time of his conviction, Dickinson told DailyMailTV, “I hope Bill Cosby rots in prison.” 

The Nevada litigation comes after a new state law recently took effect which eliminated the statutes of limitations for many sexual assault cases, per CNN

Cosby has consistently denied all allegations of sexual abuse.

According to the outlet, his publicist, Andrew Wyatt, said in a statement Wednesday, “From this day forward, we will not continue to allow these women to parade various accounts of an alleged allegation against Mr. Cosby anymore without vetting them in the court of public opinion and inside of the courtroom.”

