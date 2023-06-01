Bill Cosby Faces Lawsuit Alleging He Sexually Assaulted a Former Playboy Model

Bill Cosby is facing a new sexual assault lawsuit.

Almost six months after five women who previously accused Cosby of sexual assault filed a 34-page complaint against the actor in New York's Supreme Court, former Playmate model Victoria Valentino has filed her own lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Valentino's lawsuit comes after California temporarily extended its statute of limitations in sexual assault cases with the passage of Assembly Bill 2777. Valentino, 80, alleges in the lawsuit that she was drugged and raped by the 85-year-old actor after they ran into each other at a Los Angeles restaurant in 1969 after first coming forward with the claims in 2014.

She alleges that The Cosby Show alum approached her after he saw her crying over the death of her 6-year-old son and gave her a pill, explaining, "Here! Take this! It will make you feel better. It will make us all feel better."

After Valentino took the pill, she allegedly “engaged in forced sexual intercourse” with Cosby after becoming incapacitated by the drug, the lawsuit alleges.

In a press release posted online by her attorney, Valentino said Cosby exploited her when she was at her lowest point, grieving the death of her son.



Matt Rourke-Pool/Getty

“The trauma he inflicted upon me affects not only me, but my children and grandchildren," she said. "By breaking my silence and speaking my truth, I hope this serves as my legacy to my family, and shows those survivors who have yet to find their voices, that hope and healing are possible.”

In a statement provided to PEOPLE, Andrew Wyatt, a spokesperson for Cosby, referred to the lawsuit as an attack on "the Black men in America."

"Victoria Valentino has skirted from town to town promoting her alleged allegations against Mr. Cosby to anyone that would give her platform, without any proof or facts," the statement reads.

"It's unfortunate that media has not vetted the inconsistencies in her many statements. What graveyard can Mr. Cosby visit, in order to dig up potential witnesses to testify on his behalf? America is continuing to see that this a formula to make sure that no more Black Men in America accumulate the American Dream that was secured by Mr. Cosby."

Cosby has previously been met with other sexual assault cases. In 2018, Cosby was convicted on three counts of aggravated indecent assault after Temple University employee Andrea Constand said he drugged her and sexually assaulted her in his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison and served time for more than two years before his conviction was overturned, leading to his release in June 2021.