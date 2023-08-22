Bill Belichick Praises ‘Impressive’ Taylor Swift for Continuing Concert Despite Rain: ‘She’s Tough’

The New England Patriots coach spoke highly of the singer in a new radio interview, after seeing her perform in May

Published on August 22, 2023
Bill Belichick is a Taylor Swift fan!

The New England Patriots coach, 71, praised Swift, 33, unexpectedly in a new radio interview, after seeing her perform through the rain in concert in May.

"That was pretty impressive," Belichick said on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show. "She’s tough, man. Just stood out there and played right through it."

The six-time Super Bowl champion coach attended Swift’s show as part of her Eras tour at the team's Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

When asked by host Courtney Cox if he “officially” considers himself a Swiftie now, Belichick replied, “Officially? I don’t know about that…”

He added, “I’m definitely on the ‘You Got to Calm Down,’” referring to Swift’s 2019 hit song “You Need to Calm Down.”

“That’s a Swiftie!” Cox confirmed in response. 

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Belichick saw Swift in concert in May.

Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty

Belichick’s high praise for Swift comes as ESPN host Stephen A. Smith described her show as “the best concert I’ve ever been to in my life”, after seeing the singer in concert also recently.

“Excuse my language but that s--- was off the chain,” the anchor said on The Stephen A. Smith Show. “Taylor Swift brought the damn house down. I was jamming to Taylor Swift. She was sensational. Ladies and gentlemen, I’d pay to see her again."

"Taylor Swift is a performer," Smith, 55, added. "She was a superstar that night. And I just have to take a moment to give her some love. That girl is special."

Belichick and Smith join several sports stars who have seen Swift in concert over the summer, including Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Last month, Kelce, 33, shared his account of how he tried — and failed — to meet Swift after he attended one of her shows. The Super Bowl champ said he was hoping to give the singer a friendship bracelet with his number on it.

In May, Rodgers, 39, attended Swift’s tour stop at the MetLife Stadium — where his team is based — in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Rodgers was seen at the time rocking out to Swift's 1989 hit "Style," raising his arms up in the air as she performed.

