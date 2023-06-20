Big Sean Celebrates First Father's Day as a Dad with Sweet Photo Tribute to Baby Son Noah

The rapper shared a sweet photo on his first Father's Day

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 20, 2023 04:16PM EDT
Big Sean Father's Day
Photo:

Big Sean/instagram

Big Sean is celebrating being a dad!

On Monday, the rapper, 35, posted a carousel of photos to his Instagram in celebration of Father's Day.

In the series of photos, Big Sean posed with his baby son Noah, 7 months, his partner Jhené Aiko, her daughter Namiko, 14, and his own father.

"First fathers day, all the Daddies out there stay solid n protect ya kids. They need us n we need them more, Love you dad @planet_jimbo 🤲🏾💙✨," he wrote in the caption.

Big Sean and his longtime love welcomed their son Noah in November 2022. Aiko is also mom to daughter Namiko from a previous relationship.

After welcoming their son in November, the couple shared a few first photos of their baby boy. The 34-year-old artist posted a series of photos, including some of her in labor and some of baby Noah."✨11/08/22✨💙Noah Hasani💙," Aiko wrote alongside the series of pictures.

"after 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came 🥹 my baby Yoda, my Sani 💙," Aiko wrote about her son.

Aiko and Big Sean first met in 2012 and developed a close friendship, collaborating on several songs together before releasing a joint album, Twenty88, in 2016. While doing publicity for the album, the pair's chemistry became apparent, with the rapper telling Billboard, "I love her and I know she loves me." They have dated on and off in the years since.

On July 15, Aiko confirmed her baby news on Instagram, sharing a nude maternity photo of herself cradling her stomach set against an edited celestial background.

She captioned the post with a shooting-star emoji, tagging photographer Renee Rodriguez. Aiko then shared another intimate snap of her and Big Sean together, both shirtless and holding her bump.

